menu will be very much the same," Lipkin said. Chef Kurt Duford's fish tacos, huevos rancheros and other surfer snacks will be a big change from the burgers and beers offered by the Breakwater predecessor. Ian Delorme has stepped in to concoct the cocktails. Many local diners will recognize him as the creative force behind the bar program at ArtsRiot and, prior to that, as longtime bartender for now-defunct L'Amante.



According to Lipkin, the Spot's makeover of the interior and exterior of the Breakwater building will give the place a more laid-back vibe.



"W

e’re trying to create a beach bar lounge area that's other than a bar scene," Lipkin said. "We want to have a place that'll

promote getting out on the lake, that connects the lake and the land."





Scully, who also owns Wind & Waves in Burlington's South End, was unable to return calls seeking comment on Friday afternoon. Stay tuned.