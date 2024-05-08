Now Playing in Theaters: May 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two

new in theaters

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES: On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip in the latest series entry, directed by Wes Ball and starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand and Dichen Lachman. (145 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

THE LONG GAME: Set in 1955, Julio Quintana's sports drama tells the story of Mexican American caddies who build their own desert golf course. Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid and Cheech Marin star. (112 min, PG. Playhouse)

currently playing

ABIGAIL ★★★ Criminals who kidnap a gangster's cute ballerina daughter get a rude awakening in this horror flick. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) directed. (109 min, R. Sunset)

THE BEAST ★★★★ Léa Seydoux plays a woman who visits her past lives to purge herself of emotions in this sci-fi romance from director Bertrand Bonello. (146 min, NR. Roxy, Savoy)

BOY KILLS WORLD ★★1/2 A bereaved young man (Bill Skarsgård) trains to become an instrument of bloody vengeance in this action thriller. (115 min, R. Roxy, Welden)

CHALLENGERS ★★★★1/2 A love triangle among three tennis pros (Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor) makes sparks fly when two of them face off years later in this drama from Luca Guadagnino. (131 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 5/1)

CIVIL WAR ★★★★ Journalists race toward a Washington, D.C., threatened by rebels in this dystopian action thriller from Alex Garland, starring Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. (109 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 4/17)

DRAGONKEEPER: A girl must find a dragon's egg to save ancient China from an evil emperor in this animation. (99 min, PG. Essex, Marquis, Welden)

DUNE: PART TWO ★★★1/2 The saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the spice planet Arrakis continues. (166 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic; reviewed 3/6)

FALLEN LEAVES ★★★★ Two lonely working-class residents of Helsinki (Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen) drift toward romance in this drama from Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki. (81 min, NR. Savoy; reviewed 1/17)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman who must track down a missing movie star in this action comedy from David Leitch (Bullet Train), also starring Emily Blunt. (126 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE ★★1/2 A new generation of ghostbusters joins the old one to fight an evil force that threatens Earth with a new ice age. (115 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic, Sunset)

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE ★★1/2 The two legendary monsters square off again in this action adventure from Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong). (115 min, PG-13. Essex)

KUNG FU PANDA 4 ★★★ Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in this animated adventure. (94 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Welden)

LA CHIMERA ★★★★1/2 A young Englishman (Josh O'Connor) has a sixth sense for tomb raiding in this trancey drama set in Tuscany from director Alice Rohrwacher, with Isabella Rossellini. (130 min, R. Savoy; reviewed 4/24)

MARS EXPRESS ★★★★ A detective and an android investigate a murder in this adult animation set on Mars in the 23rd century, directed by Jérémie Périn. (88 min, NR. Roxy)

THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE ★★★ British special ops fight the Nazis in this action flick loosely based on Operation Postmaster. (120 min, R. Capitol)

TAROT ★★ Those tarot readings you thought were an innocent and enlightening pastime? In this horror flick, they can unleash evil. (92 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

UNSUNG HERO ★★ This inspirational biopic tells the story of a family's rise in the Christian music industry. Star Joel Smallbone codirected with Richard L. Ramsey. (112 min, PG. Essex)

WICKED LITTLE LETTERS ★★★ The women of a small town investigate to see who has been sending profane missives in this comic period piece with Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. (100 min, R. Savoy)

older films and special screenings

ALIEN 45TH ANNIVERSARY (Sunset)

THE FIRST OMEN (Sunset)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: MADAMA BUTTERFLY (Essex, Sat only)

STAR WARS: EPISODE 1 — THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.