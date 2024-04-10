Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0937-2 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0937-2 from J M Rowley Corporation P.O. Box 21, Milton, VT was received on March 28, 2024, and deemed complete on April 3, 2024. The project is generally described as construction of parking, utilities, and six new duplex buildings, totaling twelve (12) 2-bedroom units at the site. The project includes demolition of three existing apartment buildings. The project is located at the site of the current Grandview Apartments at 5877 Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0937-2).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 26, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this April 3, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
