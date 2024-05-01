Now Playing in Theaters: May 1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lionsgate/Daniel Smith

Babs Olusanmokun in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

new in theaters

DRAGONKEEPER: A girl must find a dragon's egg to save ancient China from an evil emperor in this animation from directors Jianping Li and Salvador Simó, with the voices of Mario Gas and Lucía Pérez. (99 min, PG. Essex, Marquis)

THE FALL GUY: Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman who must track down a missing movie star in this action comedy from David Leitch (Bullet Train), also starring Emily Blunt. (126 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

MARS EXPRESS: A detective and an android investigate a murder in this adult animation set on Mars in the 23rd century, directed by Jérémie Périn, with the voices of Léa Drucker and Mathieu Amalric. (88 min, NR. Roxy)

TAROT: Those tarot readings you thought were an innocent and enlightening pastime? In this horror flick, they can unleash evil. Olwen Fouéré and Avantika star. Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg directed. (92 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

currently playing

ABIGAIL ★★★ Criminals who kidnap a gangster's cute ballerina daughter get a rude awakening in this horror flick. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) directed. (109 min, R. Majestic, Sunset)

THE BEAST ★★★★ Léa Seydoux plays a woman who visits her past lives to purge herself of emotions in this sci-fi romance from director Bertrand Bonello. (146 min, NR. Roxy, Savoy)

BOY KILLS WORLD ★★1/2 A bereaved young man (Bill Skarsgård) trains to become an instrument of bloody vengeance in this action thriller from director Moritz Mohr. (115 min, R. Essex, Paramount [ends Sat], Roxy, Welden)

CHALLENGERS ★★★★1/2 A love triangle among three tennis pros (Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor) makes sparks fly when two of them face off years later in this drama from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name). (131 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 5/1)

CIVIL WAR ★★★★ Journalists race toward a Washington, D.C., threatened by rebels in this dystopian action thriller from Alex Garland, starring Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. (109 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset; reviewed 4/17)

DUNE: PART TWO ★★★1/2 The saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the spice planet Arrakis continues. (166 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic; reviewed 3/6)

FALLEN LEAVES ★★★★ Two lonely working-class residents of Helsinki (Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen) drift toward romance in the latest drama from Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki. (81 min, NR. Savoy; reviewed 1/17)

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE ★★1/2 A new generation of ghostbusters joins the old one to fight an evil force that threatens Earth with a new ice age. (115 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Sunset, Welden)

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE ★★1/2 The two legendary monsters square off again in this action adventure from Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong). (115 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Sunset)

KUNG FU PANDA 4 ★★★ Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in this animated adventure. With Awkwafina and Viola Davis. (94 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Welden)

THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE ★★★ British special ops fight the Nazis in this action flick loosely based on Operation Postmaster, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Henry Cavill. (120 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

MONKEY MAN ★★★1/2 In this action thriller set in Mumbai, Dev Patel (who also directed and cowrote) plays a young man who goes on a revenge crusade against the oppressors of the powerless. (121 min, R. Playhouse, Stowe)

PROBLEMISTA ★★★1/2 An aspiring toy designer takes a job with an eccentric New York artist in this comedy. (104 min, R. Savoy)

UNSUNG HERO ★★ This inspirational biopic tells the story of a family's rise in the Christian music industry. Star Joel Smallbone codirected with Richard L. Ramsey. (112 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Star)

WICKED LITTLE LETTERS ★★★ The women of a small town investigate to see who has been sending profane missives in this comic period piece with Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. (100 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

older films and special screenings

ALIEN 45TH ANNIVERSARY (Sunset)

ISRAELISM (Savoy, Sun only)

THE MUMMY 25TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 1 & Thu only)

SPIRITED AWAY (STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2014) (Essex, Wed 1 only)

STAR WARS: EPISODE 1 — THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY (starts Fri: Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info (closed through May 6)

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 North Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.