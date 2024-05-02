Nunyuns Bakery & Café to Close in Burlington's Old North End 

click to enlarge
- Mary Ann Lickteig ©️ Seven Days
- Nunyuns Bakery & Café
Prompted by the pending sale of the building in which Nunyuns Bakery & Café
has operated since 2008, Kristine Harbour and Paul Bonelli have announced they will close their Old North End business at the end of May.
Harbour initially told Seven Days
that the couple would wait to announce the bakery's closure until their landlord, Ken Axelson, found a buyer for 139-143 North Champlain Street. However, after more than two months of waiting for the building to sell, she and Bonelli decided to go ahead with their plans.
"The timing just felt right for us," Harbour wrote by email. "After 16-plus years, we decided it was time to move on. It's bittersweet but it's a good thing for us."
The two-story building, which includes the 1,740-square-foot bakery and café on the first floor and an upstairs apartment, is listed for $1.3 million
. Axelson told Seven Days
, "We would love to sell it to someone who would continue to operate a restaurant or bakery there."
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Nunyuns Bakery & Café Thanksgiving cookies
Nunyuns established itself as an under-the-radar neighborhood favorite. It became known for its egg sandwiches on freshly baked biscuits and sassy cookies such as Valentine's Nudies and Thanksgiving turkeys offering a festive "bird" gesture with their tail feathers. The bakery's Fauxstess February featured housemade versions of mass-produced snack cakes.
The café often boasted fanciful, seasonal paintings in its large windows and a chunky toaster sign graces the storefront corner. Harbour said that the sign will stay with the building. As for she and Bonelli, the couple plan to take some time off before deciding what they will do next.