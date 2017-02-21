click to enlarge
-
Molly Walsh
-
Skiers at Stowe in January
The rumor mill was right.
Vail Resorts is buying Vermont's most iconic ski area, Stowe, the two sides announced Tuesday.
The Colorado-based company will pay $50 million for the ski area on Mt. Mansfield that began as a Depression-era trail cutting project and became known as a luxury winter resort.
“We’re thrilled to add Stowe Mountain Resort to our family of world-class mountain resorts. With the investments in both mountain infrastructure and base area facilities that AIG has made over the years, Stowe Mountain Resort has become the premier, high-end resort for East Coast skiers and snowboarders," said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. "We look forward to working with AIG to continue enhancing the guest experience and to ensure the resort’s long-term success.”
The purchase includes "base area skier services (food and beverage, retail and rental, lift ticket offices and ski and snowboard school facilities) at Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak."
"Other facilities such as the Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe Mountain Club, Stowe Country Club and certain real estate owned and held for potential future development will be retained by" the Mt. Mansfield Company, Vail said in a statement.
Chatter about a sale has circulated all winter on chairlifts and barstools in Stowe. The sides made the deal Friday and announced the sale in a press release
just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Vail is the largest ski resort company in North America. It owns more than ten resorts, including Vail and Beaver Creek in Colorado, Park City in Utah, Jackson Hole in Wyoming and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe region of California and Nevada. The portfolio includes three small Midwestern ski areas, and a resort in Australia.
Last year Vail hatched its biggest deal ever: The purchase of the Whistler-Blackcomb ski area in western Canada for $1.1 billion.
The Vermont transaction gives Vail Resorts a foothold in the East for the first time. The acquisition could possibly help the sprawling company grow sales of its multi-resort Epic Pass by making bigger inroads into the lucrative New York and metro Boston markets. Many weekend skiers at Stowe who hail from big East Coast urban areas also take ski vacations to Western resorts.
The company announced that Stowe would be part of its Epic Pass option for the winter 2017-18 season.
One of Vail's strategies has been to grow sales of the Epic Pass with purchases of ski areas near urban centers, including Wilmot Mountain outside of Chicago, Mt. Brighton near Detroit and Afton Alps near Minneapolis.
This winter, Vail hoped to sell 650,000 Epic Passes.
Stowe, located on the eastern shoulder of Mt. Mansfield, is owned by a subsidiary of the insurance giant, American International Group (AIG). The company's founder, Cornerlius Van der Starr, was an avid skier who began investing in the ski area in the 1940s. He bought up thousands of acres of land and helped turn the rugged mountain landscape into a popular tourist destination.
AIG transfered the resort to subsidiary company Chartis in 2009.
One of the big questions about the deal relates to capacity for cars heading to Stowe. Vail's Epic Pass is cheaper than many of the season pass options at Stowe this year. Some skiers are worried that a burst of Epic Pass sales to Stowe could lead to epic traffic jams and epic lines.
As it is, this winter has been the scene of unprecedented parking problems at Stowe. The phase-in of a new alpine village on the Spruce side of the ski resort has added hundreds of units of lodging and many new amenities that attract overnight guests as well as day skiers. Skier numbers have been "off the charts" this season, said Mike Colbourn, Stowe's vice president of marketing, sales and communication.*
click to enlarge
-
Molly Walsh
-
Cars sit on Vermont 108 waiting to get into a parking lot at Stowe Mountain Resort on January 28.
During Christmas week, the resort apologized on Facebook to customers after some would-be skiers bought tickets online and could not use them because all the parking lots were full at the ski area.
"This week we have been experiencing unprecedented holiday week traffic levels," the apology on the resort Facebook Page read. "Combined with this week’s snow storm and our two-lane state highway, we have been experiencing delays in both the morning arrivals and afternoon and evening departures. We sincerely apologize for the delays and traffic levels."
Some visitors responded angrily on Facebook. "They've allowed too much development. Poor planning. The almighty $."
Traffic jams and full parking lots have continued to be an issue on some regular weekend days this winter, which has seen deep mountain snowfall. On February 14, there was 83 inches of snow at the stake near the top of Mt. Mansfield, about 20 inches more than average at this time of year, according to measurements for the National Weather Service.
Vermont 108, a two-lane state highway, is the only way to and from the ski area during the winter.
Parking and traffic have been an issue this winter, said Stowe town planner Tom Jackman.
The current owners of the resort have told him verbally they want to increase skier visits from somewhere in the 300,000 range to the 400,000 range over time, Jackman said.
"But in order for them to be able to do that, they are going to need to provide more parking for people and they know that,” Jackman added.
There's been speculation that the resort would apply for permits to expand parking at the Mt. Mansfield Toll Road property or the resort's cross country ski area. They are within a quick shuttle bus ride to the main downhill ski area.
Meanwhile, the town may ask the Vermont Transportation Agency to fund a corridor study for Vermont 108, Jackman said. It would look at possibilities to improve traffic flow with turn lanes, different signaling and increases in road shoulders.
Vermont 108 leads to the Smuggler's Notch pass. In warmer months, it twists and winds over the mountain. In winter, the section of the road that goes over the Notch is closed — creating a dead-end and giving cars only one way in and out to the Stowe ski area.
Could another road be built to the Stowe ski area? Probably not, due to the alpine geography and to sensitive natural areas, Jackman said.
“There's just no place for it to go basically. You’re talking about a real mountainous area ... You'd be talking about state forest land, you'd be talking about bear habitat ... I don’t see that there'd be any feasible way of getting another road up there.”
Part of the rumor swirling this winter — that Vail would also buy Smugglers' Notch Resort, the ski area just over the mountain from Stowe in Jeffersonville — was pure fiction.
"I can officially squash that rumor right now," Mike Chait, public relations director at Smugglers' Notch, said last month as the rumor gained traction.
The owner of Smuggler's, Bill Stritzler, authorized Chait to dispell the rumor.
"He said anything you hear about Smugglers' in negotiation with Vail can be considered sincerely fake news,” Chait explained.
The purchase of Stowe is a "good thing overall for Vermont," Chait said. "Any kind of investment into resorts in Vermont is good because it helps drive tourism for the state."
Smugglers' represents a different market than Vail's typical market, he added. Smuggs will keep delivering the "the same ski product that focuses on the fun and less" on the glitz and glamour.
Part of the speculation about Vail purchasing both Stowe and Smuggs likely had to do with their proximity and the potential to make them one big ski area. Although they are separate resorts, skiers can walk from the top of the Stowe Sensation Quad chairlift on the Spruce side of the resort to the trails at Smuggs in about 15 minutes.
Connecting the two resorts with a lift would be a relatively easy construction project. But like other ski development, it would likely need to undergo significant environmental review.
*Correction, February 21: A previous version of this story misidentified Mike Colbourn.