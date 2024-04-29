Governor Makes Last-Minute Appeal to Delay Vote on Ed Secretary Nominee 

Scott cited a fundraising email sent by Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s campaign over the weekend as an example of misinformation. In it, Zuckerman said that during Saunders' time working for Charter Schools USA, she "received an award from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who has subjected Florida’s public schools to the right-wing movement to ban books and censor teachers’ ability to teach factual American history on race and sexuality."



On Monday, Zuckerman acknowledged that he erroneously stated it was DeSantis who gave the award and that Saunders was a "charter school executive" at the time.



Saunders' résumé states that she "spearheaded innovative education programs that earned the city of Fort Lauderdale recognition as a recipient of the Florida Department of Education’s Commissioner’s Business Recognition Award."



“There can be political missteps, and maybe I made one here,” Zuckerman said.





Ashley Moore, chief of staff to Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden-Central) told Seven Days that the vote "will not be delayed."





citing the Senate’s workload. Clarkson has served in the legislature for 20 years and said she has never before seen the volume of public input regarding a nominee. She’s received hundreds of emails from people concerned about public education, she said.





“There has not been one supportive letter saying I should vote for her," Clarkson said. "Not one.”



Though Saunders was voted favorably out of the Senate Education Committee in a 3-2 vote last week, her confirmation by the full Senate is in doubt. The governor’s request for delay indicates that the administration believes it is in peril.

Less than 24 hours before senators are slated to decide whether to confirm Zoie Saunders as Vermont’s next education secretary, Gov. Phil Scott on Monday asked the body’s leadership to delay the vote.Scott contended in a letter that during Saunders’ vetting, “there has been a substantial amount of misinformation, false assumptions and politicization of Zoie’s record” that has become “toxic and unproductive.” He said he was “concerned about the prospects for a civil and fair Floor debate and vote.” He asked the Senate to consider postponing the decision “as we work together to deescalate the conversation and ensure accurate information is presented.”“After all, this is a human we are talking about, not just a policy disagreement on a bill,” Scott said.In an email reply to Zuckerman, Saunders pointed out she had never met DeSantis. Nor, she said, is she complicit in book-banning controversies there; she said Zuckerman had falsely cast her work as being part of "the culture wars."“The treatment she is receiving from certain members of the Legislature, political organizations, lobbyists, the education establishment, and some advocates is not something we should be proud of,” Scott wrote.But Senate leadership on Monday afternoon said the vote will go on as scheduled.Sen. Alison Clarkson (D-Windsor), the Senate majority leader, said she believed it would be a "mistake" to postpone the vote,