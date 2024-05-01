The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy

“Sunny Village” by Mary Bryan

The Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville presents its "Legacy 2024 Collection," a celebration of some of the latest artists in a long line of painters who have come to Vermont and New England for inspiration. From a bold, abstract depiction of flowers in bloom to a wide, sweeping view of mountains, sunsets and covered bridges, the landscapes in this exhibit depict the Green Mountain State in all its glory.

Green Light

Wednesday 1-Sunday 5

The Great Gatsby

Northern Stage's Neukom Festival, a celebration of new works by emerging playwrights, concludes with Kelvin Grullon's adaptation of The Great Gatsby at Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. Actor Bryce Foley stars in this innovative one-person show that breathes new life into the Jazz Age classic and asks big questions about the cost of the American dream.

Banjo Berserk

Friday 3

The Kruger Brothers

The Kruger Brothers close out the Vergennes Opera House's season with a rollicking good time. The band's classic acoustic Americana repertoire — by way of the brothers' native Switzerland — fuses folk and classical traditions for a fresh, skillful sound. Proceeds benefit the All Access Project to build an elevator in the opera house.

Going Gaga

Friday 3

Emoji Nightmare & GAYBAR

The revived First Friday series at South Burlington's Higher Ground Showcase Lounge presents TOP2BTM: Lady Gaga "The Fame Monster." A track-by-track drag and burlesque show marking the 15th anniversary of the beloved pop album is sandwiched between two big, queer dance parties soundtracked by DJ GAYBAR.

Booked Up

Saturday 4

Jeff Sharlet

At the Vermont Book Awards, Vermont Humanities and other local literary organizations honor the many exceptional wordsmiths who call the Green Mountain State home. The swanky ceremony and reception at Vermont College of Fine Arts' College Hall in Montpelier honors this year's nominees for fiction, creative nonfiction, children's literature and poetry.

Chip Off the Old Block

Saturday 4

Sam Bierman

Beloved local party band the Grift curates an infectious intergenerational show featuring local kid prodigies at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. Among the Addison County Youth All-Stars are 11-year-old Grift scion Sam Bierman and flatpicking mentee Evan Jennison, who are both educated in the theater's Rock-It Science program.

Home Run

Sunday 5

COTS Walk

The housing solutions nonprofit hosts its annual COTS Walk to support its mission to end homelessness. Beginning in Burlington's Battery Park, fundraisers walk 3.6 miles, visiting shelter locations along the way to see how their donations support shelter and other services for their unhoused neighbors. The trail ends with live music, Ben & Jerry's, and family-friendly fun.