April 29, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 1-7 

By

Published April 29, 2024 at 2:09 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Neukom Festival: 'The Great Gatsby' @ Barrette Center for the Arts

    • Kelvin Grullon adapts an American classic into an innovative, one-actor experience....
    • Wed., May 1, 7:30 p.m., Thu., May 2, 7:30 p.m., Fri., May 3, 11 a.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sat., May 4, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., May 5, 2 p.m. $5-40.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    First Fridays: TOP2BTM: Lady Gaga 'The Fame Monster' @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

    • Emoji Nightmare and DJ GAYBAR celebrate the seminal album's 15th anniversary with a track-by-track drag and burlesque extravaganza and "Just Dance" party....
    • Fri., May 3, 7:30-11 p.m. $15-22.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    The Kruger Brothers @ Vergennes Opera House

    • The contemporary Americana trio — by way of Switzerland — jams the night away....
    • Fri., May 3, 7:30-9 p.m. $35-40.

  • Legacy 2024 Collection @ Bryan Memorial Gallery

    • The works of 17 contemporary artists, as well as selected works by Mary and Alden Bryan, honoring the tradition of artists who visit Vermont and...
    • Through Dec. 22

  • Staff Picks
    The Grift & Addison County Youth All-Stars @ Town Hall Theater

    • Vermont's favorite party band shares the stage with little prodigies from the theater's Rock-It Science program....
    • Sat., May 4, 7 p.m. $5-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Book Awards @ College Hall, Vermont College of Fine Arts

    • The Green Mountain State's finest poets, novelists and nonfiction authors are recognized at a reception worthy of the history books....
    • Sat., May 4, 7 p.m. $35-100; cash bar; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    COTS Walk @ Battery Park

    • Fundraisers walk 3.6 miles, visiting Committee on Temporary Shelter locations along the way to see how their donations support shelters and other services for their...
    • Sun., May 5, 1-5 p.m. Free.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

