 Longtime COTS Leader Rita Markley Announces Upcoming Retirement | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Monday, March 21, 2022

Burlington / News Longtime COTS Leader Rita Markley Announces Upcoming Retirement

Posted By on Mon, Mar 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM

click to enlarge COTS executive director Rita Markley, right, with Ron Redmond - COURTESY OF BECKY HOLT/COTS
  • Courtesy of Becky Holt/COTS
  • COTS executive director Rita Markley, right, with Ron Redmond
Rita Markley,  a longtime leader in the effort to end homelessness in Vermont, will retire from the Committee on Temporary Shelter this fall after three decades of service.

The Burlington nonprofit announced Markley's retirement in a press release Monday that praised her as a lifelong advocate against inequality.

“When I first walked through the doors of COTS 30 years ago as a volunteer, I had no idea that this organization would become the greatest love of my life, besides my family,” Markley said in the release.

Markley has served as COTS' executive director since 1996. She's credited with helping shape the nonprofit into a national leader in homelessness advocacy and programming.

Among her achievements is the restoration of the COTS headquarters on 95 North Avenue in Burlington from a run-down building into an activity hub that now hosts a housing resource center and the Daystation, where people can connect with various social services.

She also spearheaded several statewide initiatives, including the Coalition to End Homelessness, and has overseen the completion of more than 50 affordable housing units. Another 16 apartments for families are expected to come online next year.

“Rita is an intrepid leader who has inspired thousands of others to take action to end homelessness,” said Tom Stretton, who chairs the nonprofit's board of directors, in the announcement. “It is no exaggeration to say that through her work, both directly and indirectly, Rita has touched millions of lives over the past three decades."

Stretton and the rest of the nonprofit's board will lead the search for Markley's replacement. The outgoing leader expressed gratitude for her colleagues and said she believes the organization has "never been stronger."

"I am thrilled to see what the next generation of leadership will achieve," Markley said. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.
  |  

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation