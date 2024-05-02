Obituary: Mary Lou (Merola) Lafayette, 1955-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mary Lou Lafayette

Mary Lou (Merola) Lafayette peacefully passed away on April 29, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Burlington on July 16, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Ruth Merola. As one of six children in a large, extended Italian family, Mary Lou learned early on the importance of family. From baptisms to graduations to weddings, her life centered around food, conversation and community. She was fortunate to grow up in a more innocent time when kids could safely explore the world around them and learn cooperation and independence.

Mary Lou attended Cathedral Grammar School and Rice Memorial High School, where she enjoyed cheerleading, Stunt Night and making lots of friends, many of whom she remained close to throughout her life. In her twenties, Mary Lou was a talented duckpin bowler, often bringing home honors and enjoying years of comradery with her bowling friends.

In 1983, Mary Lou married Martin "Marty" Lafayette, also of Burlington, and they had three children. Mary Lou was deeply involved in her children’s lives, first staying home to raise them, then volunteering at their schools and later attending their many sports and activities. She and Marty took their family on several trips to Lake George, where they had honeymooned, and on camping trips around Vermont. Mary Lou also loved to spend time with family at the Merola camp on Colchester Point.

In the early part of her career, Mary Lou worked for the Given Health Care Center and at Flynn Elementary School. In 1997, she was hired at Starr Farm Nursing Center (now Elderwood), where she devoted 23 years of her life. Mary Lou’s warm voice was the first thing every caller heard, and her beautiful smile greeted all who walked through the door. Her kindness and compassion put the residents, their families and visitors at ease, along with her genuine care and respect for her coworkers.

Mary Lou’s favorite role was as a mother, both to her children and to many others she mothered along the way. At Starr Farm, she earned the nickname “Mama” because of her uncanny ability to sense what others needed and to give so generously — whether it was a meal, a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen or a person to share a laugh with. Her love was limitless. Later, she thrived in her role as Mimi to her grandchildren, Jack and Maddie. She nurtured and mentored them and cherished the special bond and time they had together.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 40 years, Marty Lafayette; her daughter, Amy Lafayette (Dan Barnes); her sons, Bob and Rick Lafayette; her grandchildren, Jack and Madelyn Lafayette; her sisters, Sherie Desautels (Jerry), Jane Merola McKenzie and Robin LaBelle (Mark); her brothers, Jim (Susan) and Frank Merola (Mary Wheatley); and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Ruth Merola.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Lou’s dear friend Jill Mitchell for all the ways she took care of Mary Lou during her illness.

A celebration of Mary Lou’s life will be held on May 10, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Burlington Elks Club, 925 North Ave., Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North End Food Pantry.