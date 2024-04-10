 Notice of Self Storage Intent to Dispose | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 10, 2024

Notice of Self Storage Intent to Dispose 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Malletts Bay Self Storage, LLC 115 Heineberg Drive, Colchester, VT 05446.

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self- storage unit listed below will be disposed of at facilities discretion.
Name of Occupant Michael S. Merrill, Storage Unit #49.
Said disposal will take place on 4/11/24 at Malletts Bay Self Storage, LLC, (MBSS, LLC) 115 Heineberg Dr., Colchester, VT 05446.

