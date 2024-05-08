Proposed State Rules 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
——-
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24P018
AGENCY: Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators
CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule revisions support the VSBPE's mission. Specifically, the VSBPE is: 1.Clarifying a Baccalaureate degree is not required for Driver's education in-vehicle only; 2.Allowing more flexibility for praxis testing requirements and waiver process; 3.Making various changes around School Psychology licensure requirements recommended by the National Association of School Psychologists; 4.Allowing additional Special education provisional licenses based on updated guidance from the US Department of Education; 5.Updating the Model Code of Educator Ethics (MCEE) based on revisions from national organizations; 6.Making routine revisions to the following endorsements: Early Childhood Education, School Counselor, School Psychologist, and Special Educator; 7.Establishing a new PK-12 Mathematics Specialist Endorsements; and, 8.Making various technical corrections.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Andrew Prowten, Agency of Education, 1 National life Drive, Davis 5, Montpelier VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-0768 Fax: 802-828-6433 Email: [email protected] URL: https://education.vermont.gov/event-location/vermont-standards-board-professional-educators.
FOR COPIES: Katie Gagliardo, Agency of Education, 1 National life Drive, Davis 5, Montpelier VT 05620 Tel: 802-828-0699 Fax: 802-828-6433 Email: [email protected]
find, follow, fan us: