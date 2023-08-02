 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to take an arts class, 2023

Best place to take an arts class 

Burlington City Arts

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BURLINGTON CITY ARTS
  • Courtesy of Burlington City Arts

Burlington City Arts — For more than 40 years, BCA has pursued its mission to help all people access arts experiences. From darkroom photography to screenprinting, there's a class to get the creative juices flowing for youths, adults and families.

  • ACCESS CVU
  • Blockhouse Studio
  • Davis Studio
  • Shelburne Craft School

