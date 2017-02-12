click to enlarge Hannah Palmer Egan

Moo-shi pork

Chan's House, Bradford: At a Glance

The same is true for most of Vermont's inexpensive, immigrant-owned Chinese restaurants. Ask what the "house specialty" is and, nine times out of 10, owners will answer "General Tso's chicken" or "sesame beef," neither of which exists in China.



click to enlarge Hannah Palmer Egan

Lunch special: beef and broccoli, fried rice (not pictured, pork spare ribs)

But the good people of Bradford don't seem to notice or care. The spare but expansive spot has held down its storefront at 184 Main Street for 22 years.



For a time, back in the late 1990s — you know, before everyone had cellphones — Chan's was an after-work meet-up hub for local early twentysomethings. They'd hold court daily at a round table near the back of the restaurant, dunking chicken fingers coated in pillowy breading into tiny bowls of duck sauce. And, of course, sip well-mixed cocktails for about $3 apiece. Sometimes this would be a prelude to a beer-fueled bonfire party off a dirt road in the surrounding hills.





click to enlarge Hannah Palmer Egan

Egg rolls

click to enlarge Hannah Palmer Egan

Wonton soup (to stay)