Now Playing in Theaters: June 5-11 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Shout! Studios/ Marcel Zyskind

Viggo Mortensen in The Dead Don't Hurt

new in theaters

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) directed. (115 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Sunset, Welden)

KIDNAPPED: THE ABDUCTION OF EDGARDO MORTARA: In the 19th century, the Papal police abduct a Jewish boy and raise him as a Catholic in this historical drama from director Marco Bellocchio. (134 min, NR. Roxy)

SONGS OF EARTH: Norwegian director Margreth Olin's documentary explores her mountain-dwelling father's relationship with nature. (90 min, NR. Savoy)

THE WATCHERS: Ishana Shyamalan — yes, M. Night's daughter — makes her directorial debut with this horror film in which Dakota Fanning plays an artist trapped in a creepy Irish forest. (102 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

BABES ★★★1/2 A single woman (Ilana Glazer) dealing with an unexpected pregnancy seeks help from her best friend (Michelle Buteau) in this comedy from Pamela Adlon. (104 min, R. Roxy)

CHALLENGERS ★★★★1/2 A love triangle among three tennis pros (Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor) makes sparks fly in this drama from Luca Guadagnino. (131 min, R. Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 5/1)

THE DEAD DON'T HURT ★★★1/2 Viggo Mortensen (who also directed) and Vicky Krieps play pioneers fighting for survival during the Civil War in this western drama. (129 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

EVIL DOES NOT EXIST ★★★★ A glamping development threatens a small town in this drama from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car). (106 min, NR. Savoy)

EZRA ★★★ A divorced comedian (Bobby Cannavale) goes on a road trip with his son who is on the autism spectrum in this comedy-drama from director Tony Goldwyn. (100 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman in this action comedy from David Leitch, also starring Emily Blunt. (126 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA ★★★1/2 Anya Taylor-Joy plays the warrior from Mad Max: Fury Road in a postapocalyptic action prequel. (148 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 5/29)

THE GARFIELD MOVIE ★1/2 In this animated family flick, the cartoon cat (voice of Chris Pratt) plots a heist. (101 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE ★★1/2 A new generation of ghostbusters joins the old one. (115 min, PG-13. Bethel, Sunset)

HAIKYUU!! THE DUMPSTER BATTLE: High school volleyball teams face off in a film version of the massively popular anime and manga series. (85 min, PG-13. Essex)

IF ★★1/2 A kid finds out what happens to abandoned imaginary friends in this family comedy-drama. (104 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

I SAW THE TV GLOW ★★★★1/2 A supernatural late-night show alters two teens' view of reality in this A24 drama from Jane Schoenbrun. (101 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 5/22)

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES ★★★1/2 On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip. (145 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

SIGHT ★★ The latest from Angel Studios tells the fact-based story of an eye surgeon who escaped China during the Cultural Revolution. (100 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 ★★ A couple make the mistake of taking refuge in a remote cabin in this horror prequel. (91 min, R. Majestic)

SUMMER CAMP ★★ Diane Keaton and Alfre Woodard play childhood friends who bond all over again at their camp reunion. (96 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

TAROT ★★ In this horror flick, tarot readings can unleash evil. (92 min, PG-13. Sunset)

older films and special screenings

BEFORE STONEWALL (Savoy, Thu only)

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING — EXTENDED EDIT (Essex, Sat only)

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING — EXTENDED EDIT (Essex, Mon only)

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS — EXTENDED EDIT (Essex, Sun only)

PERFECT DAYS (Catamount)

THE QUIET EPIDEMIC (Savoy, Sun only)

RUN LOLA RUN (RESTORED) (Savoy)

THE SECRET WORLD OF ARRIETTY (Essex, Sun & Mon only)

WARM BLOOD (Savoy, Mon only)

WHEN MARNIE WAS THERE (Essex, Mon only)

open theaters

(* = schedule for theater not available at press time)

BETHEL DRIVE-IN: 36 Bethel Dr., Bethel, 728-3740, betheldrivein.com

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

*MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.