click to enlarge File: Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Councilor Joan Shannon (D-South District)

"There was an investigation," he said. "It's being referred to alternative justice, which makes it confidential."

Shannon said the police informed her this week that the case would be going to a diversion program. Couture said offenders who don't complete the alternative justice program could face criminal charges. He wouldn't say which statute would apply in the "phone bombing" case.



Shannon said she's receptive to having an open dialogue with those who called, but also thinks they should reckon with the harm they've caused. Their actions have "a chilling effect on public service," said Shannon, who is running for reelection on Town Meeting Day, which is on Tuesday, March 2.