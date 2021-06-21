Kevin Mullin, chair of the Green Mountain Care Board, had a similar response, noting that any analysis of an all-payer program required a "holistic" assessment instead of a strict "return on investment analysis."

“Ultimately, we disagree with the general conclusions and perspectives in this report and believe it fails to capture the benefits of a value-based care transformation in Vermont," Vicki Loner, OneCare Vermont CEO, said in a statement, adding that "this work takes time and investment."



The suggestion that it’s too soon to draw conclusions about the program, and whether the state should commit to another five-year contract with OneCare in 2022, rubs Hoffer the wrong way.



OneCare has struggled to sign up sufficient numbers of patients. Last year, the Green Mountain Care Board receive a notice from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services warning the state that OneCare had missed its registration targets in 2018 and 2019.Earlier this year, most state employees' health plans moved to OneCare.OneCare says that 270,000 Vermonters were covered by the program at the beginning of 2021, or about 42 percent of those eligible. The goal is to get to 70 percent by 2022.