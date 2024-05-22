The Tropic Brewing Opens in Waterbury 

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Tropic Brewing's tasting room

Just in time for summer, a beachy new brewery has joined Waterbury's beer scene. On Friday, May 17, the Tropic Brewing opened its taproom at 40 Foundry Street for full pours, bar snacks and 12-ounce to-go cans of its sessionable lower-alcohol beers.

Brothers Matt and Zack Gordon brainstormed the biz while on a trip to Puerto Rico, Matt said. "I love Vermont's four seasons, but there's something so fun about that part of the world."

The name also nods to the etymology of trópos — Greek for "a turn or change." Running the Tropic is a career change for brewer Matt, 41, who has lived in Waterbury since 2012 and previously worked for agricultural industry groups, including the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association.

Matt has been homebrewing since age 21, when he purchased a copy of Greg Noonan's New Brewing Lager Beer: The Most Comprehensive Book for Home- and Microbrewers and considered the hobby a creative outlet, he said. He picked it back up in earnest a few years ago, focusing on lagers and sessionable beers, which were harder to find at the time.

Those styles make up the bulk of his brews on the Tropic's four-barrel system. Early favorites include the Dorado Mexican-style lager and Oceania cold IPA; most of the lineup contains 5 percent alcohol or less.

"They don't crush you the next day, but they retain a lot of flavor and a lot of interest," Matt said.

The Gordons opted to sell their beer in 12-ounce cans to differentiate the Tropic further from breweries that use the more common 16-ounce tallboys. The brothers prefer the smaller format, Matt said, "because you can finish a beer before it gets warm."

The bright 21-seat tasting room serves full and half pours to pair with bar snacks such as plantain chips, chips and salsa, and tinned fish. It's currently open Friday and Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.