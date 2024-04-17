Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1039-1B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1039-1B from Nautilus Holdings LLC 28 Howard Street, Suite 302, Burlington, VT 05401 was received on April 4, 2024 and deemed complete on April 12, 2024. The project is generally described as construction of exterior site improvements to provide new loading docks on the east and west sides of the building, a new catch basin on the west side, and a reduction in the total number of parking spaces from 139 to 96. The project is located at 115 Wellness Avenue in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1039-1B).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 7, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this April 15, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
