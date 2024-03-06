City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-four A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—27 No parking except with resident parking permit. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action:
Date: 2/21/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 03/06/24
Effective: 03/27/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 27 No parking except with resident parking permit, designated of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
27 No parking except with resident parking permit.
No person shall park any vehicle except (1) a vehicle with a valid residential street sticker or valid license plate number via a digital permitting program; (2) a vehicle with a valid transferable residential hanging tag; (3) a clearly identifiable delivery vehicle while conducting a delivery; (4) a clearly identifiable car share vehicle; or (5) a vehicle displaying a valid state-issued special registration plate or placard for an individual with a disability on any street, or portion thereof, designated as "residential parking."
(a)-(k) As written.
(l) Streets designated for resident parking at all times, except between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., nonresidents shall not park a vehicle for a period longer than four (4) hours; this four (4) hour time limit shall not apply to residents with a valid residential parking sticker properly displayed or to visitors at a residence with a valid guest pass properly displayed:
(1) As written
(2) North Williams Street
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 27
2/21/2024
