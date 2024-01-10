City of BurlingtonIn the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the TrafficCommission—Section 19 Parking Rates. 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 12/20/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 01/10/24
Effective: 01/31/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19, Parking Rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 19 Parking rates.
(a) As Written
(b) The rate of charge for parking in metered city lots shall be as follows:
(1)-(7) As written.
(8) College Street/Lakeview/Westlake Parking Garage Facility.
a. Hourly, Maximum Daily Rates. One dollar ($1.00) per hour; first two (2) hours free; maximum daily rate of
eighttwelve dollars ($ 812.00).
b. Parking is free on Sundays.
c. Monthly Permit Rates. Eighty-four dollars ($8
04.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit; the five (5) days per week shall be Monday through Friday ("standard workweek permit"). Ninety-six One-hundred dollars ($ 96100.00) for a seven (7) day per week monthly permit ("standard calendar-week permit"). Twenty dollars ($20.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit for city employees when paid for by a City of Burlington department. Zero dollars ($0.00) for a restaurant/retail/service worker seven (7) day per week monthly permit with eligibility determined by the department of public works within policy approved by the public works commission. Fifty-five dollars ($55.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit for individuals who held valid monthly parking permits at the Elmwood lot as of April 30, 2022, for the period inclusive of May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2025, after which such rate will increase to the standard workweek permit rate. The director of the department of public works or his or her designee may prorate monthly parking permit fees at times of sale and termination.
(9) Marketplace Parking Garage:
a. Hourly, Maximum Daily Rates. Hourly, Maximum Daily Rates. One dollar ($1.00) up to one (1) hour, two dollars ($2.00) up to two (2) hours; three dollars ($3.00) up to two and one-half (2 1/2) hours; four dollars ($4.00) up to three (3) hours; five dollars ($5.00) up to three and one half hours (3 1/2) hours; six dollars ($6.00) up to four (4) hours; seven dollars ($7.00) up to five (5) hours; eight dollars ($8.00) up to six (6) hours; nine dollars ($9.00) up to seven (7) hours;
maximum day rate of 10 dollars ($10.00) after seven (7) hours. eleven dollars ($11.00) up to eight (8) hours; Thirteen dollars ($13.00) up to nine (9) hours; maximum day rate of 14 dollars ($14.00) after nine (9) hours.
b. As Written.
c. Monthly Permit Rates:
Ninety-six one-hundred and twenty dollars ($ 96120.00) for a seven (7) day per week monthly permit in the Marketplace lower garage. No monthly permits available in the Marketplace upper garage, except maintenance of those in existence at the time of adoption of this language. The director of the department of public works or his or her designee may pro-rate monthly parking permit fees at times of sale and termination.
(10)-(16) As written.
(c)-(f) As Written
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Sec 19,
12/20/23
