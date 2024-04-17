State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-01663 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of James Rogers
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: James Rogers, late of Swanton.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: April 13, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Nanette Rogers
Executor/Administrator: Nanette Rogers, PO Box 123, Westford, VT 05494
phone: 802-881-2799
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 04/17/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Franklin Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 17 Church St., St. Albans, VT 05478
