TOWN OF RICHMOND Notice of Public Hearing 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant To 24 V.S.A. §§4441 (d) AND §4444 (a)(b), The Town of Richmond Selectboard will be Holding a Public Hearing on Monday, May 6, 2024 AT 7:00 PM, in the Richmond Town Center Meeting Room at 203 Bridge Street to Receive Comment Regarding a Proposed Zoning Amendment:
PURPOSE: to amend the Richmond Zoning Regulations, Section 3.7, Industrial Commercial District; Section 5.12, Planned Unit Development and Residential PUD; and Section 7, Definitions. The purpose is to align and clarify the language of the PUD section, 5.12, with that of the Industrial/Commercial Zoning District, Section 3.7, regarding residential uses as part of a PUD or Residential PUD.
GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: All parcels within the Town of Richmond proposing a Planned Unit Development and the following Specific Industrial/Commercial District residential parcels: RG0090, RG0140, RG0226 and RG0300
SECTION HEADINGS: §3.7 Industrial/Commercial District, §5.12 Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Residential PUD, §7 Definitions. The full text and maps of the proposed zoning amendment are available for inspection at the Rchmond Town Center Offices at 203 Bridge Street between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday through Thursday starting 4/1/2024.
For more information, please contact the Richmond Planning/Zoning Office at 802-336-2289 or [email protected]
