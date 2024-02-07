A Remark Caught on Hot Mic Leads Man to Resign From Criminal Justice Group 

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Michael Major

Advocates say Vermont's current policy contains several loopholes that allow cops to still share information about someone's immigration status with the feds, leading to several widely-publicized detentions. The council planned to pass a revised policy this week but postponed a vote after hearing some last-minute pushback from Vermont police chiefs.



The council took testimony from several people in favor of the changes on Wednesday, including a man named Eduardo, who said many undocumented people are wary of going out in public — even for something as simple as doctor's appointment — over the fear that police may report them to immigration authorities.