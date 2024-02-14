Now Playing in Theaters: February 14-20 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE: Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the reggae icon in this biopic directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). With James Norton and Lashana Lynch. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

MADAME WEB: Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues with this action flick in which Dakota Johnson plays a woman trying to use her precognitive abilities to save others from a looming threat. With Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced. S.J. Clarkson directed. (117 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star)

THE TASTE OF THINGS: A chef and a gourmet (Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel) develop a passionate and contentious bond in this acclaimed period drama for foodies from director Anh Hung Tran (Norwegian Wood). (135 min, PG-13. Essex, Savoy)

ALL OF US STRANGERS ★★★★1/2 As he embarks on a new romance, a screenwriter (Andrew Scott) finds his long-dead parents still inhabiting his childhood home in this Golden Globe-nominated drama from Andrew Haigh. With Paul Mescal and Claire Foy. (105 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 1/24)

AMERICAN FICTION ★★★★ Jeffrey Wright plays a novelist who tries a daring hoax after his publisher tells him his books aren't "Black enough" in this comedy-drama from Cord Jefferson, also starring Tracee Ellis Ross and John Ortiz. (117 min, R. Big Picture, Playhouse, Roxy; reviewed 1/17)

ANYONE BUT YOU ★★1/2 A fancy wedding gives two exes (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) an incentive to fake-date in this rom-com from Will Gluck (Easy A). (103 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Welden)

ARGYLLE ★★ A mild-mannered novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard) is swept up in a spy plot when life mirrors her fiction in this action thriller from Matthew Vaughn, also starring Henry Cavill, Sofia Boutella and Dua Lipa. (139 min, PG-13; Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THE BEEKEEPER ★★1/2 Jason Statham plays a former clandestine operative who goes on a vengeful rampage in this action thriller from David Ayer (Training Day). With Emmy Raver-Lampman and Josh Hutcherson. (105 min, R. Majestic, Welden)

THE BOY AND THE HERON ★★★★1/2 Renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki brings us a fantasy with autobiographical elements about a boy seeking his mom in the otherworld. (124 min, PG-13. Roxy)

THE BOYS IN THE BOAT ★★1/2 Director George Clooney follows the University of Washington rowing team on their unlikely path to Olympic gold during the Great Depression. (124 min, PG-13. Majestic, Stowe)

THE JUNGLE BUNCH: OPERATION MELTDOWN: Wild animals sail the world to find an antidote to the toxic foam invading their home in this family animation, with the voices of Wyatt Bowen and Holly Gauthier-Frankel. (89 min, PG. Welden)

LISA FRANKENSTEIN ★★1/2 A teenage goth (Kathryn Newton) hopes to make an exhumed corpse into her dream boy in this horror-comedy scripted by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams. (101 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

MEAN GIRLS ★★★ The Broadway musical based on the 2004 comedy film about a high schooler's struggle with the popular clique comes to the screen, starring Angourie Rice and Renée Rapp. (112 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

MIGRATION ★★★ A duck family meets many mishaps on its first-ever trip south in this animated family comedy with the voices of Isabela Merced and Elizabeth Banks. (92 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Welden)

ORIGIN ★★★★ Ava DuVernay directed this drama about writer Isabel Wilkerson (Aujanue Ellis-Taylor) and how her experiences shaped her influential book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. (141 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Roxy)

POOR THINGS ★★★★1/2 In this Golden Globe winner, Emma Stone plays a clumsily resurrected Victorian woman who embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery. With Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Yorgos Lanthimos directed. (141 min, R. Majestic, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 1/10)

WONKA ★★★1/2 Timothée Chalamet plays the young Willy Wonka in this musical fantasy, directed by Paul King (Paddington). (116 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

THE ZONE OF INTEREST ★★★★★ Nominated for five Oscars, this drama from Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin) chronicles the daily life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife (Sandra Hüller). (105 min, PG-13; Essex, Roxy; reviewed 2/7)

THE CHOSEN: SEASON 4: EPISODES 1-3 (Essex, Wed 14 only)

THE CHOSEN: SEASON 4: EPISODES 4-6 (Essex, Thu-Sun only)

DUNE — 40TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Mon only)

DUNE: PART ONE (Roxy)

FINAL FANTASY VII: ADVENT CHILDREN COMPLETE (Essex, Wed 21 only)

TURNING RED (Essex, Majestic)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

