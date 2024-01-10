Now Playing in Theaters: January 10-16 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Devin Yalkin

Jeremy Allen White in The Iron Claw

new in theaters

THE BEEKEEPER: Jason Statham plays a former clandestine operative who goes on a vengeful rampage in this action thriller from David Ayer (Training Day). With Emmy Raver-Lampman and Josh Hutcherson. (105 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Paramount)

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE: In this comedic take on a biblical epic, directed by Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall), LaKeith Stanfield plays a dope dealer who becomes a would-be rival to Jesus. (136 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

MEAN GIRLS: The Broadway musical based on the 2004 comedy film about a high schooler's struggle with the popular clique comes to the screen, starring Angourie Rice and Renée Rapp and directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. (112 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star)

currently playing

ANYONE BUT YOU ★★1/2 A fancy wedding gives two exes (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) an incentive to fake-date in this rom-com from Will Gluck (Easy A). (103 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM ★★ The DC superhero (Jason Momoa) fends off threats while planning his wedding in the latest Justice League installment from director James Wan. (124 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic)

THE BOY AND THE HERON ★★★★1/2 Renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki brings us a fantasy with autobiographical elements about a boy seeking his mom in the otherworld. (124 min, PG-13. Essex, Roxy)

THE BOYS IN THE BOAT ★★1/2 Director George Clooney follows the University of Washington rowing team on their unlikely path to Olympic gold during the Great Depression. (124 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy, Welden)

THE COLOR PURPLE ★★★1/2 A young woman (Fantasia Barrino) struggles to free herself from an oppressive life in the musical version of Alice Walker's novel. Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King) directed. (140 min, PG-13. Roxy)

FERRARI ★★★1/2 Adam Driver plays the auto maker as he and his drivers set out to win the 1,000-mile Mille Miglia in 1957. Michael Mann directed. (130 min, R. Roxy)

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES ★★1/2 This prequel to the blockbuster dystopian series explores the youth of villain-to-be Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). (157 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE IRON CLAW ★★★★ Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) directed this biopic about professional wrestlers the Von Erich brothers, starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. (130 min, R. Majestic, Welden)

MAESTRO ★★★★1/2 Bradley Cooper plays Leonard Bernstein in this biopic, which he also directed, that focuses on the conductor's relationship with his wife (Carey Mulligan). (129 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 12/20)

MIGRATION ★★★ A duck family meets many mishaps on its first-ever trip south in this animated family comedy with the voices of Isabela Merced and Elizabeth Banks. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Welden)

NIGHT SWIM ★★ Don't get in that backyard swimming pool! It turns out to be haunted in this horror flick from director Bryce McGuire, starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. (98 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star)

POOR THINGS ★★★★1/2 In this Golden Globe winner, Emma Stone plays a clumsily resurrected Victorian woman who embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery. With Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Yorgos Lanthimos directed. (141 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 1/10)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER ★★1/2 The third installment in the animated musical family series reunites Justin Timberlake's character with his boy band brethren. (92 min, PG. Majestic)

WONKA ★★★1/2 Timothée Chalamet plays the young Willy Wonka in this musical fantasy, directed by Paul King (Paddington). (116 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)