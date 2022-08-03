Seven Daysies Awards: Best residential general contractor, 2022

click to enlarge Bear Cieri

From left: Griffin Allen, Tim Frost and Jillian Bartolo

Peregrine Design/Build — Buying a home is likely the largest lifetime purchase of anyone lucky enough to afford one. But measuring the return on investment involves more than appraising current market values. Ultimately, the true value of a home lies in how well it works for the occupants.

From small bathroom remodels to multiroom additions to full home builds, the construction professionals at Peregrine Design/Build help make that happen. The South Burlington firm has earned a reputation for listening to the needs of its clients, then drawing up building plans that align with their vision and budget. Known for custom designs that look clean but not sterile, stylish but not flashy, Peregrine has won numerous industry accolades, including those for durability and energy efficiency. Now it can add a Daysies award to the mantelpiece.

Other Finalists