 Winooski Hires Yasamin Gordon as City's First Equity Director | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Education / News Winooski Hires Yasamin Gordon as City's First Equity Director

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge Yasamin Gordon - COURTESY OF YASAMIN GORDON
  • Courtesy of Yasamin Gordon
  • Yasamin Gordon
Arriving in Montpelier as a 10 year old in 1992, Yasamin Gordon quickly learned what it was like to be part of a minority culture. She loved living in the capital city, but she also remembers difficult conversations with her parents about comments kids had made at school.

Overall, “Montpelier was very welcoming” to the family, which had moved from Florida, Gordon said. Though she remembers only one other Black family in town, at most, "I loved growing up there."

Gordon went on to a career in education and as an advocate for equity and inclusion. On May 10, she starts a new position as the first equity director in Winooski, the most racially diverse municipality in Vermont.

Gordon’s position was created by a three-year, $300,000 working communities grant program run by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. She'll oversee aspects of the grant: creating an equity commission to ensure community members are heard during decision-making processes; and strengthening partnerships between schools, businesses and community organizations.

“The whole point is to figure out how to bring marginalized people to the table, how to include them more in the process of policymaking,” said Gordon, who most recently worked as lead diversity, equity and inclusion coach for the Champlain Valley School District. She also was planning room director for the Shelburne Community School. She lives in Shelburne.

Gordon said working face-to-face with people in the community — not through social media — is most effective.

“COVID-19 has kind of exacerbated the lack of engagement for a lot of people who haven’t been able to access supports,” Gordon said.

Winooski, a city of just one square mile, is home to resettled refugees from dozens of different places and cultures, making it the most culturally diverse city in northern New England. More than half of the pupils in the 870-student school district are from minority groups, making it Vermont's only "majority-minority" school district. And almost a third of the city’s residents live below the poverty threshold, according to Census data cited by the Boston Fed.

Many residents “face very real language, cultural, and trust barriers to participating in community dialogue,” the bank said in its description of Winooski's award. “Without intervention, more than one-fifth of the low-income community will have no voice in the decision-making processes that directly impact them.”
Related At Emotional Meeting, Winooski Students Demand Anti-Racism School Reform
A student inside the Winooski school building in 2019
At Emotional Meeting, Winooski Students Demand Anti-Racism School Reform
By Alison Novak
Off Message
The past year has seen a youth-led anti-racism movement for change in city schools. The push included a demand that Winooski remove its police officer from campus. A final decision on that is expected in the fall; an officer will be on-site for the coming school year.
Related Winooski Schools Will Keep Police Officer Next Year; Burlington Scales Back the Position
A student inside the Winooski school building in 2019
Winooski Schools Will Keep Police Officer Next Year; Burlington Scales Back the Position
By Alison Novak
Off Message
Gordon spent four years living in Ireland, where she worked with a refugee resettlement group that was assisting unaccompanied minors. She said many of the obstacles that Winooski residents face are universal to minorities everywhere.

“It’s glaringly obvious the gaps that exist in the system,” she said. “You can see that people who have privilege are getting more access to resources they need.”

She added that she doesn’t see her role as one of helping newcomers become more like the majority group that is running public organizations.

“It’s not about them necessarily acquiescing to our culture; it’s about our culture being open to learning about them as well,” Gordon said of New Americans. “We want to help these people integrate to our society. But what’s going to make them feel like they belong is not us telling them to change everything right away.”

The Boston Fed’s grant program is paying for the first three years of Gordon's position, but the job is expected to continue beyond that period, said Phoebe Townsend, Winooski’s human resources manager.

Vermont towns, colleges and school districts are slowly starting to form commissions on racial equity, and, in some cases, to hire equity and diversity directors. 

The State of Vermont hired Xusana Davis in 2019 as its first executive director of racial equity to work with state government agencies and departments. And in February of 2020, Burlington hired Tyeastia Green as its first director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging. 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

The Charlotte Library Educates on Heirloom Plants — and Lends Seeds
Three New Spots for Coffee and Sweet Treats in Chittenden County
The Spot Opens Outpost for Hula Tenants
Champlain Valley School District Chooses New Superintendent
Home on the Range: Ellen Ecker Ogden's Rhubarb Pie With Ginger and Lemon
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation