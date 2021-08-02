click to enlarge Colin Flanders ©️ Seven Days

Acting police Chief Jon Murad (right) listens on as former Burlington city councilor Paul Decelles speaks in favor of raising the department's staffing cap

authored Monday's resolution.



Meanwhile, the number of officers has fallen faster than anticipated: The department will likely have just 70 officers by the end of September, according to Seguino; acting police Chief Jon Murad has said the number could drop to 59 based on the number of people eligible for retirement.