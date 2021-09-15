click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Mayor Miro Weinberger and acting Chief Jon Murad

click to enlarge James Buck

Protesters leaving signs outside the Burlington Police Department after rally last year

Between 2015 and 2020, Black people were subjected to force at a disproportionate rate, and at higher levels, compared to white people. They were also stopped and ticketed more frequently than would be expected based on their share of the population.

The department “lacks a clear review process” for use of force incidents.

Reports about officer-involved shootings were “lacking key facts,” and were reviewed and approved months after the actual incidents.

Per the union contract, letters of reprimand are kept in personnel files for between one and three years, which is “inconsistent with industry standards” and should be kept for “far longer."

Department policies lack guidance for managing resistance “in interactions with people with disabilities, intoxication, or mental illness.”

Existing policies about interacting with people experiencing a mental health crisis don’t include “best practices” such as to give the person physical space whenever possible, call clinicians for assistance and “avoid shouting and giving multiple commands.”

The department’s code of ethics is based on national standards written in 1991.

"We hired a really good firm who knew what they were doing, and this was the end result," Hightower said. "I'm excited for the public to read it."