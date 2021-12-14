Balint Banks $125,000 on First Day of Congressional Campaign

"Anyone who doubts Becca is capable of putting together a strong people-powered movement are dead wrong," Barnes is quoted saying in the statement. "This is what real momentum and excitement about a candidate looks like."





Gray's campaign The first public reporting of such donations — including their size and name of donors — won’t be available until January. But early fundraising prowess is often used as a measure of broader interest in a particular campaign. Neither campaign released the total number of donors.Gray's campaign video stresses the work ethic she gained growing up on a farm in Newbury and how it shaped her drive to help Vermont tackle its workforce, affordable housing, childcare and broadband challenges.

In a statement, Balint’s camp said the cash was “all from individual, grassroots donations.”Gray’s campaign has not characterized its contributions beyond an “outpouring of support” that would help fuel a “truly inclusive campaign that reaches every Vermont community.”Reached Tuesday about Balint's fundraising figures, Gray's campaign spokesperson, Samantha Sheehan, had no immediate comment.