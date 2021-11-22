click to enlarge
Updated at 9:45 a.m.
File ©️ Seven Days
Rep. Peter Welch
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) will run for the Senate seat left open by the upcoming retirement of Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt).
In a brief statement, the congressman focused on the battle he’ll wage for a progressive agenda. Welch said he planned to discuss his bid in more detail later Monday.
“We are at a pivotal moment,” Welch said in the statement. “Vermont families are struggling through multiple crises: a global pandemic, the consequences of climate change, and a racial reckoning generations in the making.”
Welch had been widely expected to make a bid to switch chambers after Leahy announced last week that he won’t be seeking a ninth term in the 2022 election.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) promptly endorsed Welch's run.
"With his years in Congress, Peter has the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running as a strong advocate for Vermont's working families and to fight for a government that works for all, and not just the wealthy few," Sanders said in a statement. "That's why I'm proud to endorse Peter today and look forward to serving with him in the Senate."
Attention will now be on the several Democrats expected to announce their own campaigns. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham) and state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale (D-Chittenden) have all expressed interest in running for Congress. State Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky (P/D-Essex) said last week that she’s looking into running for the Senate.
Gray said she has no intention of running against Welch for Leahy’s seat, but that she is “giving real consideration” to a run for Welch's seat in the House. She said she’ll spend time with family over Thanksgiving making a decision. She worked on Welch's 2006 Congressional campaign and served as an aide in his Washington, D.C. office in 2007.
“I believe Congressman Welch has served our state well,” Gray said
Ram Hinsdale issued a statement praising Welch for his “dedicated service and committed leadership.” She said she will be “deeply exploring a run for Congress to give Vermonters a fighter in Washington,” but for now was focused on the public health challenges facing the state as COVID-19 case counts rise.
Vermont is the only state that has never elected a woman to Congress. The state hasn't had an open congressional seat since 2006.
No likely Republican contenders have yet emerged. Popular Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who earned 67 percent of the vote in the 2020 election, affirmed last week that he doesn’t plan to run for Congress.
Paul Dame, the new chair of the VTGOP, said he was surprised by what he called the “dark tone” of Welch's remarks “about our imperiled democracy.”
“If our democracy is imperiled, I think it begs the question, ‘Whose leadership brought us there?’” Dame said in a video statement. He added: “Welch does not represent the new generation that Senator Leahy said should replace him," and he referred to Welch as a “relic of the past.”
Dame said he’ll been reaching out to potential Republican candidates for Congress.
At 74, Welch, who was elected to the U.S. House in 2006, cannot build up the kind of seniority that Leahy has in his 46 years in office. As president of the Senate, Leahy is third in line to succeed the president. He’s also chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
In his statement, Welch focused on issues such as health care and prescription drug costs, and abortion rights. He also brought up the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, saying he will work to reestablish democratic principles in Washington and protect voting rights.
“I was there on January 6th when the Capitol was stormed by a violent mob fueled by the former president’s lies,” Welch said in the statement. “Too many Senate Republicans stood behind him instead of telling the truth: It was an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. Senate Republicans continue to sow division for their own political gain instead of working together to get things done.”
Welch, a native of Springfield, Mass., is a lawyer who was first elected to the Vermont Senate in 1980 to represent Windsor County. He became Senate president pro tempore five years later — the first Democrat in Vermont history to hold that position, he says in the biography on his website
.
Welch ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1990 against Republican Gov. Richard Snelling. Snelling died several months later as he served his fifth term.
Welch’s position as pro tem in the Vermont legislature coincided with the last four years of Republican Gov. Jim Douglas’ time in office. In his 2014 memoir, The Vermont Way
, Douglas describes Welch as someone who can work successfully with politicians from both parties. The two interacted closely on school funding, dairy farmer assistance, and health care reform.
“Welch was results-oriented. He had strong views, but at the end of the day, he wanted to accomplish something,” Douglas wrote.
Welch lives in Norwich with his wife Margaret Cheney, a member of the Vermont Public Utility Commission.