In an email, ACLU of Vermont legal director Lia Ernst said that "the relief provided would be whatever the Human Rights Commission, Twin Valley, and our client could agree to via settlement negotiations." If the Human Rights Commission settlement process is not successful, Ernst added, a lawsuit could be filed in civil court.





"In this case, when the administration was made aware of allegations of racial harassment, we notified families, investigated and, where substantiated, took appropriate disciplinary action," the statement says. "The disciplinary actions taken by us were effective. No student repeated the race-based misconduct. We will zealously defend our actions before the Human Rights Commission, and in any subsequent litigation. We dispute the suggestion that the District failed to follow the law. The District will prevail in any litigation concerning this matter."

The complaint says that the school district's "actions and decisions have deprived C.B. of the advantages and privileges guaranteed to her under the laws of Vermont." The young woman "suffered and continues to suffer loss of educational opportunities," as well as "emotional distress, fear, anxiety and trauma," it continues.The complaint requests that the Human Rights Commission — a five-member body charged with enforcing the state's civil rights laws — declare that the Twin Valley School District "deprived C.B. of an education environment free of racial discrimination" and that its "customs, policies and practices for responding to reports of racial harassment and discrimination are unlawfully discriminatory."It also demands "just compensation and other relief" for C.B., along with the reimbursement of costs and attorney fees incurred by filing and pursuing the complaint.In the press release, ACLU of Vermont executive director James Lyall blasted the school's handling of the situation."Our client was driven from her school after the people she turned to for help did nothing to support her and further emboldened her abusers," Lyall wrote. "Racist harassment and bullying remain a common experience for students of color in Vermont, and the state has a responsibility to do much more to prevent incidents like these from recurring day after day and year after year."After the complaint was filed, the district released a response refuting the allegations, saying it "maintains strict policies against harassment."