Poll workers at Ward 7 in Burlington on Tuesday

Signs on Town Meeting Day

At a Democratic watch party Tuesday night, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger celebrated the two bond votes, telling reporters that the approximately $50 million in spending will have long-lasting impacts. He took particular pride in the Main Street project.



“There's going to be an opportunity for protected bike lanes, for outdoor eating, for natural beauty that we haven't seen on Main Street in generations,” Weinberger said. “This is going to be a complete overhaul of that key part of our downtown.”



The mayor was less enthusiastic about the tax rate result. The proposal would have added $2.2 million into city coffers, helping to close the gap on a projected $7 million deficit driven largely by historically high inflation. But it would have cost the owner of a median-priced $380,000 home about $150 more in property taxes next year.



Weinberger said he suspects the upcoming fiscal year budget will be the “toughest” of any he’s had during his decade in office. He said he will do everything in his power to maintain services and avoid layoffs but warned that there would inevitably be “consequences.”



“We're gonna go back to the drawing board, roll up our sleeves, and we're gonna find a way through this,” he said.



Asked why he thought most voters opposed the increase, Weinberger blamed the reassessment, pointing to Ward 5. Voters there are typically a solid “yes” vote on financial questions, he said. But the reappraisal hit homeowners in that ward particularly hard, and its voters opposed the tax rate question by a 50-vote margin.



“Many Burlington residents have had to sit down at the dinner table and get out calculators and work on their household budgets,” Weinberger said. “And they want us doing the same thing with next year's city budget.”

J. Leigh Oshiro-Brantly braved the cold on Tuesday to hold a "Yes on 5" sign outside the Ward 8 polling place, Fletcher Free Library.



Oshiro-Brantly is a cofounder of the Ishtar Collective, an anti-sex-trafficking organization that advocates for safe working conditions for consensual sex workers.



"This charter is over 100 years old, and it is sexist," Oshiro-Brantly said. "So when we take this sexist language off, what we're saying is we're not going to settle for being treated as second-class citizens."



