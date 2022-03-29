 Northern Stage Theater to Build 30 Apartments for Staff in White River Junction | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Development Northern Stage Theater to Build 30 Apartments for Staff in White River Junction

Posted By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge Northern Stage in White River Junction - COURTESY OF RACHEL WILLIAMSON
  • Courtesy of Rachel Williamson
  • Northern Stage in White River Junction
Northern Stage, a nonprofit theater company in White River Junction, plans to build 30 apartments for its workers and visiting artists on a site that the theater purchased on Monday.

The new property is half a block down the street from the theater. It was previously the home of an insurance company that moved out in 2018. The buildings on-site will be demolished to make way for the new apartments.

Founded in 1997, Northern Stage employs between 10 and 20 people full-time and draws about 250 artists each year on short-term contracts.

The theater company owns about 30 homes and apartments in Quechee and White River Junction that it rents to staff at 30 percent lower than market value, said Ryan Klink, the company’s director of sales and marketing. Northern Stage also rents 14 apartments in the area because the company is contractually obligated to provide housing for its visiting artists, he said.

Klink said it’s not yet clear when construction of the new building — which is also expected to include rehearsal and studio space — will start, or how much the project will cost. But he expects groundbreaking to be at least a year away.

“We’re going to be entering a fundraising stage, and it’s going to be a multiyear campaign,” Klink said. Once the new building is ready, Northern Stage will vacate the 14 apartments it's renting now.
Related House Impossible: How the Real Estate Rush and Other Factors Have Pushed Homeownership Out of Reach for Many Vermonters
House Impossible: How the Real Estate Rush and Other Factors Have Pushed Homeownership Out of Reach for Many Vermonters
By Matthew Roy
Housing Crisis
White River Junction, a village in the town of Hartford, is experiencing the  housing shortage felt around the region. Many employers, including nearby Dartmouth Hitchcock medical center, have said that housing issues have made it more difficult to recruit workers.

In December 2020, there were 71 new pending home sales in Windsor County. But in December 2021, there were just 21 — a drop of 70 percent, according to a recent market report from the Vermont Association of Realtors. 

While many employers have looked for ways to ease the tight housing market, few have taken the step of buying property to build more homes.

“It’s definitely not what we started out to do, was to be landlords,” Klink said. “It’s a totally different field than producing nonprofit theater.”

But, he added, buying or building housing is something that many other regional theaters have done for years. And Northern Stage has received valuable help from the board’s housing committee members, many of whom are in the real estate business, Klink said.

“They have years and years of experience in this, and have been with us every step of the way,” he said. “We have learned a lot.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.
  |  

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Development

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation