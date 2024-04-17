 Sparrow Art Supply in Middlebury Finds a New Nest | Visual Art | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 17, 2024 Arts + Culture » Visual Art

Sparrow Art Supply in Middlebury Finds a New Nest 

By

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Sparrow Art Supply is at 44 Main Street in Middlebury. "Green Gold" is on view through May 11. sparrow-art-supply.square.site

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    'Green Gold: A Celebration of New Beginnings' @ Sparrow Art Supply

    • An exhibition in a variety of mediums that conveys the excitement of the shop's new location and appreciation for life’s golden moments. Artists include: Jim...
    • Through May 11

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

More Visual Art »

About The Author

Pamela Polston

Pamela Polston
Bio:
 Pamela Polston is a cofounder and the Art Editor of Seven Days. In 2015, she was inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame.

Speaking of Sparrow Art Supply

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Visual Art

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation