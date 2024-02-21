Drinking Delightful London Fog Lattes at Great Harvest Bread in Burlington 

click to enlarge Rachel Stearns

London Fog at Great Harvest Bread

On a frosty Saturday in January, heading into Burlington with my sister for some postholiday bargain hunting on the Church Street Marketplace, I hung a right into the Pine Street parking lot of Great Harvest Bread. It reminded me of a joke my mom used to make when we'd visit Dunkin': "The car pulled in all by itself!" My car seems to have a more sophisticated palate than hers, though — a full espresso setup and the enticing aroma of freshly baked sourdough greeted us inside the bakery and café.

It was late morning, and while my sister got a plain ole drip coffee ($2 to $2.75), I turned to my drink of choice for situations like this, when I've already had a cup (or two) but crave some liquid warmth: a London fog ($3.75).

The concoction is fairly straightforward, Great Harvest co-owner Chris Brown explained. The process is just like making a regular latte, but instead of using espresso, the barista blends the steamed milk with "a strong shot of Earl Grey tea." The tea's trademark ingredient is bergamot essential oil, derived from a fragrant, medicinal Italian orange that brings that "refreshing, uplifting floral note," Brown said.

To ensure the distinctive flavor permeates the milk, Great Harvest steeps with two sachets instead of one. The café uses tea from Rishi Tea & Botanicals, a Milwaukee company that touts organic, direct-trade blends.

Having more than a decade of experience in the coffee and tea industry, Brown is particular about his hot brewed beverages. He bought Great Harvest in 2018 with his wife, Joanne Casale, after working on coffee and other beverages at Keurig Green Mountain and launching new cold-brew coffee brands for companies in Philadelphia and New Orleans.

click to enlarge Rachel Stearns

Great Harvest Bread counter

The first change the couple made to the café, he said, was upping the ante in terms of coffee: For their beans, they selected Philly-based La Colombe Coffee roasters — a personal favorite of Brown's and a well-respected industry name — and then installed the espresso bar.

Brown noted that his favorite way to enjoy a London fog is unsweetened and with a scone ($3.25) on the side, but some people sweeten it with vanilla or simple syrup. I've seen it elsewhere dressed up with maple, lavender or rose. The plain, unsweetened version lets the unique flavor of the Earl Grey shine, especially if you sit in the café to savor it, as I did on another recent occasion.

Without the obstruction of a to-go lid, the scent hit my nose before the pure white foam reached my eagerly parted lips. The lightly sweet milk and the perfumy tea combined in a sublime sip, and a barely-there bitterness lingered.

Pairing the London fog with a chewy sourdough cinnamon roll ($3.75) topped with gobs of cream cheese icing, I was glad I'd opted for the unsweetened version of the drink, but the decadence of the roll went nicely with the soft tannins in the tea. I couldn't resist also sampling the oatmeal fruit bar ($3.75), with its colorful, caramelized peaches and berries, and was not disappointed: The oat clusters retained some crunch, and the sweet-tart balance was spot-on.

When I had stopped in with my sister that Saturday, it was actually the bread that beckoned: I had a buy-one-loaf-get-one-half-off coupon. (Like I said, bargains!) I guess I've picked up my mom's habit of never paying full price for anything, in addition to her jokes. Luckily, this time it led me to hefty loaves, sweet treats and a new latte spot. Cheers, Mom!