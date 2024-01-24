Fancy’s to Open in Burlington’s Oak Street Co-op 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Katie Palatucci

From left: Paul Trombly with Abby Portman, Jordan Iannuzzi, Ellie Seitz and Tara Byrne of Poppy Café & Market

Things are getting fancy at 88 Oak Street in the Old North End. By late March or early April, Paul Trombly and the team behind popular Burlington-based food truck Mister Foods Fancy will open Fancy's in the space shared with Poppy Café & Market.

The full-service restaurant will offer the vegetable-heavy, Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine Mister Foods Fancy fans have come to love, Trombly said.

"But I think I'm going to sprinkle in a little bit of seafood and meat," he added. That sprinkling might include a braised duck sandwich or cured salmon on an appetizer; "otherwise, it's all vegetarian and mostly vegan-friendly."

The menu will build on the food truck's popular sandwiches, such as mujadara-based veggie burgers and barbecue falafel burgers, adding bar snacks and seasonally rotating vegetable sides based on what farmers have in stock, Trombly said. He plans to offer a small selection of beer, wine and classic cocktails such as old-fashioneds and gin and tonics.

Trombly wasn't "aggressively looking" for a brick-and-mortar spot when Poppy owner Abby Portman approached him about sharing the Oak Street space, he said. But the 20-seat restaurant's low overhead and split costs appealed to his cautious nature — as did the building's cooperative ownership.

"I lived in a collective cooperative house in Detroit for seven years, so I'm pretty stoked that this is the model I've come into," Trombly said.

Fancy's took over the lease from Café Mamajuana, which moved out last fall and currently offers private chef and catering services. Trombly purchased Café Mamajuana's share of the equipment, including a creemee machine. For dessert, Fancy's will serve cake and ice cream — both vegan- and dairy-based — in combos such as black sesame and miso creemees with banana sheet cake and candied cocoa nibs.

Mister Foods Fancy offered takeout last winter from its former prep kitchen, but this is the first full-service restaurant for the food truck team. Trombly said he plans to keep the truck for now but will shift his focus to the restaurant this spring. While most of the menu will be takeout-friendly, "I missed putting food on plates," he said.

Fancy's will serve dinner Wednesday through Saturday to start, while Poppy continues to operate during weekday breakfast and lunch hours. Trombly hopes to host pop-ups — health inspections pending — as soon as Valentine's Day.