 Montréal's McCord Stewart Museum Features a Groundbreaking Exhibit of Indigenous Art | Québec Guide | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 07, 2024 Guides » Québec Guide

Montréal’s McCord Stewart Museum Features a Groundbreaking Exhibit of Indigenous Art 

By

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

"Wampum: Beads of Diplomacy" through March 10 at the McCord Stewart Museum in Montréal. CA$15-20; free for ages 17 and under. A public symposium devoted to wampum is on February 22 and 23, at the museum and on Zoom. musee-mccord-stewart.ca/en

The original print version of this article was headlined "Woven Words | A groundbreaking museum exhibit in Montréal showcases Indigenous artistry — and diplomacy"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Québec Guide »

About The Author

Karen Gardiner

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Québec Guide

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation