Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0139-6 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 13, 2024 at 10:15 a.m.
Application 4C0139-6 from Town of Colchester, Attn: Amanda Clayton, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 and Colchester School District, P.O. Box 27, Colchester, VT 05446 was received on February 23, 2024 and deemed complete on March 6, 2024. The project is generally described as the installation of a new traffic signal at the Blakely Road and Laker Lane intersection, including the conversion of the existing three-way intersection into a four way intersection. The new traffic signal is replacing the existing flashing beacon at the intersection. The project is located at the intersection of Blakely Rd. and Laker Ln. in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0139-6).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 29, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 7, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
