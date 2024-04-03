Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1346-1A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1346-1A from Champlain Housing Trust, Inc. 88 King Street, Burlington, VT received on February 27, 2024, and deemed complete on March 28, 2024. The project is generally described as a revision to the development authorized under land use permit 4C1346-1: the installation of a subsurface gravel treatment wetland in lieu of the previously approved underground stormwater treatment chamber systems. The project is located at 3164 Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1346-1A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 22, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Quin Mann at the email address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 29, 2024.
By: /s/ Quin Mann
Quin Mann District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-661-8041
[email protected]
