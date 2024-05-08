Public Hearing Notice Amendments to the City of Winooski Unified Land Use and Development Regulations 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In accordance with 24 V.S.A § 4441 and § 4444, the City of Winooski's Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 23, 2024 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public interested in participating in this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, Winooski VT; or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83144277522; or by calling (646) 558 8656 and using Webinar ID: 8314427 7522. Toll charges may apply.
Amendments to the Unified Land Use and Development Regulations
• Section 2.3 - Applicability
• Section 2.4 - Land Use Table
• Section 2.5 - Dimensional Requirements Table
• Section 2.6 - Residential A, "R-A"
• Section 2.7 - Residential B, "R-B"
• Section 2.8 - Residential C, "R-C"
• Section 2.9 - Central Business District, "C-1"
• Section 2.10 - General Commercial, "C-2"
• Section 2.11 - Downtown Core, "DC"
• Section 2.13 - Industrial, "I"
• Section 2.14 - Public, "P"
• Section 3.2 - Uses
• Section 3.3 - Dimensional Standards
• Section 3.6 - Parking
• Section 3.7 - Zoning Permits in the Downtown Core
• Section 4.2 - Access, Driveways, Roads, and Circulation
• Section 4.3 - Conversion or Change of Use
• Section 4.12 - Parking
• Article V - All Sections except Section 5.6
• Article IX - Definitions
• Appendix B - Form Based Code Part 4
• Appendix B - Form Based Code Part 6
• Appendix B - Form Based Code Part 8
Statement of Purpose: The purpose of these amendments are as follows:
Section 2.3 – Establishes a new subpart F to clarify the number of primary structures on a property.
Section 2.4 – Updates multiple sections of the use table for consistency with state statute and internal consistency with the regulations.
Section 2.5 – Updates the dimensional requirements including minimum lot size, setbacks, and building heights
Section 2.6 – Updates the purpose statement for the district.
Section 2.7 – Updates the purpose statement for the district.
Section 2.8 – Updates the purpose statement for the district.
Section 2.9 – Updates the purpose statement for the district.
Section 2.10 – Updates the purpose statement for the district.
Section 2.11 – Updates the purpose statement for the district.
Section 2.13 – Corrects table references.
Section 2.14 – Updates the purpose statement for the district and corrects table references.
Section 3.2 – Updates the list of uses for internal consistency.
Section 3.3 – Clarifies the method to determine street grade for establishing building heights.
Section 3.6 – Eliminates parking minimums for specific uses and adds requirements for bicycle parking.
Section 3.7 – Clarifies the application requirements for zoning permits in the Downtown Core Zoning District.
Section 4.2 – Adds new subparts to clarify encroachment for existing driveways serving multi-unit and non-residential properties.
Section 4.3 – Adds provisions exempting specific uses from needing a zoning permit.
Section 4.12 – Provides updates for consistency with state statute and internal document consistency.
Article V – Updates and clarifies all sections of this article except Section 5.6.
Article IX – Adds new definitions for consistency with state statute and amends several existing definitions.
Appendix B Form Based Code Part 4 – Updates several sections for consistency with state statute.
Appendix B Form Based Code Part 6 – Updates several sections for clarification and internal consistency.
Appendix B Form Based Code Part 8 – Removes language related to affordable housing.
Geographic Area Affected: The proposed amendments will apply to the entire City including all zoning districts.
Section Headings Impacted: The following specific updates are included with these amendments:
Section 2.3 – Adds a new Subpart F to clarify that each lot in the City's Residential Zoning
Districts (R-A, R-B, and R-C) shall have one primary or principal structure unless the property
is configured as a Planned Unit Development.
Section 2.4 – Updates the land use table to add new uses and proposes editorial changes to
existing uses for consistency with other sections of the code. This includes deleting the use of
"Detached Cottage", amending text for the uses of "Group Home", "Retail Sales, Neighborhood Commercial", "Restaurant, Café", and "Daycare Facility", and adds new uses for "Multi-Unit Dwelling (5+ Units)", "Family Child Care Facility" and "Family Child Care Home". The footnotes are also amended and updated to correct conflicts with statute. Definitions are added to clarify the meaning of "P", "CU" and "P/CU".
Section 2.5 – The dimensional table has been completely revised and separated into two tables; one for primary structure and one for accessory structure. Minimum lot sizes, setbacks, and dimensions have been updated to reflect conditions on the ground in most zoning districts. This change also clarifies the overall building height for accessory structures as a percentage of the primary structure with additional relief for accessory dwelling units.
Section 2.6 – Expands the purpose statement for the R-A zoning district to include references to densities and uses.
Section 2.7 – Expands the purpose statement for the R-B zoning district to include references to densities and uses.
Section 2.8 – Expands the purpose statement for the R-C zoning district to include references to densities and uses.
Section 2.9 – Includes editorial changes for high-density.
Section 2.10 – Expands the purpose statement for the C-2 zoning district to clarify that multiunit developments may be included in this district.
Section 2.11 – Includes editorial changes in the purpose statement for high-density and mixed uses.
Section 2.13 – Updates section references for permitted and conditional uses in Section 2.4 and Section 2.5
Section 2.14 – Clarifies the properties that are included in this zoning district under the purpose statement and updates section references for permitted and conditional uses in Section 2.4 and Section 2.5
Section 3.2 – Updates the permitted uses list for consistency of terminology. This specifically applies to the use of "Child care facilities" and "Hotels, motels, inns, and bed and breakfasts".
Section 3.3 – Clarifies Subpart C.2 to provide additional detail on the determination of building heights when Street Grade Level is used to establish the overall height. New language is added when buildings front on multiple public streets.
Section 3.6 – Parking minimums have been updated for consistency with state statute related to residential dwellings. This change also eliminates minimum parking requirements for all uses except residential uses and lodging establishments. Editorial changes are also included in Subpart D, as well as the removal of Subparts E and F. A new Subpart E is included to require minimum parking for bicycles. This section is consistent with bicycle parking regulations as included in Section 4.12.
Section 3.7 – Includes editorial changes to clarify the process for zoning applications in the Downtown Core Zoning District and what documents need to be submitted with the application. Also includes a new Subpart E.3 to clarify when a zoning permit is needed.
Section 4.2 – Adds language to Subpart F related to encroachment of existing driveways serving multi-unit or non-residential driveways for clarification and interpretation of the regulations. Also clarifies the encroachment permitted by Subpart I.
Section 4.3 – Replaces language under Subpart A.1 to allow changes of use from permitted uses to other permitted uses; or conditional uses to permitted uses be done without requiring a permit if specific conditions are met. Also includes editorial changes under Subpart A.2. for clarification.
Section 4.12 – Adds new language under Subpart C to clarify exemptions to maximum parking limitations. Updates use categories in the minimum vehicle and bicycle parking tables for consistency with other sections of the regulations. Reduces the minimum number of required parking spaces for residential uses consistent with state statute. Removes the dimensional standards for parking spaces under Subpart I and establishes references to Public Works Standards for these dimensional requirements.
Article V – Includes changes to all sections under Article V except Section 5.6. Changes include editorial updates and/or changes for clarification. Specific changes are as follows:
Section 5.1 includes clarifications on accessory dwelling units and where they are permitted.
This section also includes regulations for non-owner-occupied properties or properties with multiple dwellings, which were previously regulated as "Detached Cottages". This section also clarifies dimensional standards for the accessory dwelling unit.
Section 5.2 includes editorial amendments for consistency with state statute related to "Family Child Care Home", "Family Child Care Facility", and "Day Care Facility". This section also includes clarification on when a zoning permit is needed.
Section 5.3 provides clarification on when the regulations apply and adds references to the Gateway Zoning District and Downtown Core Zoning District.
Section 5.4 proposes to delete all the existing text and make this section reserved for future regulations.
Section 5.5 includes clarification for where fuel sales are permitted.
Section 5.7 adds new language to clarify when a zoning permit is needed for home occupations.
Section 5.8 updates references to statute and reorganizes this section. Editorial changes are also included for clarification.
Section 5.9 includes clarification for retail sales and neighborhood commercial uses including where the use is permitted. Changes also include editorial updates for clarity, removal of language that limits the number of residential uses permitted with neighborhood commercial uses, clarifies when a zoning permit is needed.
Section 5.10 updates references to the Agency of Education, and includes new language to include emergency shelters and references to other statutory language.
Section 5.11 adds language to clarify the minimum height of a fence for a swimming pool and adds language to clarify when a zoning permit is needed.
Section 5.12 creates new standards for temporary structures and exempts them from needing a zoning permit provided specific standards are met.
Section 5.13 includes editorial updates for consistency with other sections of the land use regulations.
Section 5.14 amends incentives for priority housing projects based on changes to statute.
Other amendments in this section include increases in lot coverage in exchange for priority housing under various categories, creates new language for a bonus story consistent with state statute, including minimum requirements to receive the bonus story. This section also includes a new incentive related to administrative review of projects that include priority housing that is offered for sale.
Section 5.15 includes an updated reference to a map included in Article X.
Article IX – Includes new definitions consistent with state statute for "affordable housing development" and "emergency shelter"; and new definitions for multi-unit dwellings with five or more dwellings; family childcare facility; principal use; property; and front yard. Multiple editorial changes have been included for various definitions to include consistency with state statute, consistency with other sections of the regulations, or for clarification of when or howthe definition should and could be used.
Appendix B - Form Based Code Part 4 – Deletes a reference to a bonus story provision for affordable housing and includes a new reference to Section 5.14 that includes new language on bonus stories. Also updates Section 406 related to minimum lot size requirements, and allowable uses for consistency with Section 2.4 and state statutes. Also clarifies that properties in the Detached Frontage Building Form Standard are eligible for an accessory dwelling unit.
Appendix B - Form Based Code Part 6 – Includes clarification for Section 604 related to roofs and parapets. Specifically provides information on roof configurations and techniques; and updates the standards for when an attic story is exempt from the overall building height requirements. Section 604 also includes organizational amendments for clarity. Section 607 is updated to include standards for lighting related to signs, and other editorial and organizational standards. Section 608 is amended to include clarification on what mechanical equipment may be permitted in the street space and under what circumstances. This section also includes organizational and editorial changes for clarity.
Appendix B - Form Based Code Part 8 – Deletes standards previously included for affordable housing related to the bonus story as included under Section 804.H
The full text of these amendments is available at the Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, during normal business hours or by contacting Eric Vorwald, AICP, Director of City Planning by calling 802.655.6410 or [email protected].
find, follow, fan us: