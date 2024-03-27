Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Vermont State Housing Authority Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Beginning April 1, 2024 at 8 am, Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) will be opening its waiting list for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program to receive applications from families qualifying for VSHA's Disaster and Move-up Preference, as defined below. We continue to accept applications for the Project-Based Voucher (PBV) program.
Disaster Preference: This preference is available to Vermont families displaced from their Vermont home, due to fire, flood, natural disaster, or condemnation by a local, state, or federal agency.
Move-up Preference: This preference is available to families who are currently receiving rental assistance through a time limited program administered by VSHA and in compliance:
• VSHA Continuum of Care Program- Rapid-Rehousing
• VSHA Family Unification Program for Youth in Transition (FUP-Y)
• VSHA Foster Youth to Independence (FYI)
• VSHA Continuum of Care Program- Shelter + Care
Information on how to apply on-line or request a paper application can be found by visiting VSHA's website at Applications for Section 8 Assistance - Vermont State Housing Authority (vsha.org)
Applications can also be obtained at our office located at One Prospect Street, Montpelier, VT between the hours of 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Monday – Friday, or by contacting affordablehousing.com at 888-406-4003
This Notice is being provided in accordance with VSHA's Administrative Plan for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, which mandates the Authority to provide public notice when opening its waiting list.
For Additional information call: 802-828-3295 (voice); 800-798-3118 (TTY); 800-820-5119 (messages)
find, follow, fan us: