State of Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division Docket No. 24-ENV-00030 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
IN RE: HINESBURG CENTER, LLC )
CASE NO: 4C1140-4 )
NOTICE OF APPEAL
Appellants, Hinesburg Center, LLC, David F. Lyman Revocable Trust, and Creekside Investments LLC (collectively "Appellants"), by their attorneys, Gravel & Shea PC, hereby appeal to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division from the District Environmental Commission #4 Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Order, dated March 27, 2024, a copy of which is available at: https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1140-4. Appellants are the applicants for the land use permit and owners of the property and are parties by right pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §§ 8502(5)(A) & (B) and 8504(a). The appeal involves 47.5 acres of land in Hinesburg, Vermont. The project is generally described as the creation of 21 new lots (22 lots total) and the construction of 73 new homes (15 single-family, two 9-unit buildings, one 6-unit building, one 34-unit building, 14,500 square feet of non-residential space (office, retail, light industrial) in three buildings, and greenspace, known as Hinesburg Center Phase II (the "Project"). The Project is located at Farmall Drive in Hinesburg, Vermont.
The Permit Application concerns a number of issues, including the proper application of Criterion 1(D) – Flood Hazard areas; River Corridors.
Dated: May 2, 2024
/s/ Matthew B. Byrne
Matthew B. Byrne, Esq.
Robert H. Rushford, Esq.
Jeffrey O. Polubinski, Esq.
Gravel & Shea PC
76 St. Paul Street, 7th Floor, P. O. Box 369
Burlington, VT 05402-0369
(802) 658-0220
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
For Appellants
4876-1813-7527, v. 3
find, follow, fan us: