Town of Richmond Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Richmond Selectboard shall hold a public hearing on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to hear public comment on proposed amendments to the Municipal Park Ordinance.
This hearing may be attended in person at 203 Bridge St. Richmond, VT or by phone or online via Zoom
Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89404484447?pwd=WjhMV2ljY1I3SzI0WGErcG92QjBpUT09
Meeting ID: 894 0448 4447
Passcode: 891937
Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099
Copies of the proposed ordinances are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 203 Bridge Street Richmond, or by calling 434-5170, and under "Ordinance & Policies" at www.richmondvt.gov.
All interested persons may appear and be heard. Persons needing special accommodations or those interested in viewing the ordinance should contact the Richmond Town Manager's Office (802) 434-5170.
Summary of Changes to Municipal Park Ordinance
Re-names "Brown's Court Ballfield" to "Brown's Court Park" in GENERAL section and on Attachment A
Changes GENERAL section to include Overocker Park in the Ordinance.
Changes SECTION FOUR: RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES, Subsection B:, 1 to read as follows:
NO PERSON SHALL, WITHOUT WRITTEN PERMISSION SECURED IN ADVANCE FROM THE RICHMOND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES:
1. Set up tents, campers, vehicles, or any other temporary shelter for the intention of overnight use.
Adds a map to Attachment A to show location of Overocker Park
