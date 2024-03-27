 Town of Richmond Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 27, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Richmond Selectboard shall hold a public hearing on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to hear public comment on proposed amendments to the Municipal Park Ordinance.

This hearing may be attended in person at 203 Bridge St. Richmond, VT or by phone or online via Zoom

Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89404484447?pwd=WjhMV2ljY1I3SzI0WGErcG92QjBpUT09

Meeting ID: 894 0448 4447

Passcode: 891937

Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099

Copies of the proposed ordinances are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 203 Bridge Street Richmond, or by calling 434-5170, and under "Ordinance & Policies" at www.richmondvt.gov.

All interested persons may appear and be heard. Persons needing special accommodations or those interested in viewing the ordinance should contact the Richmond Town Manager's Office (802) 434-5170.

Summary of Changes to Municipal Park Ordinance

Re-names "Brown's Court Ballfield" to "Brown's Court Park" in GENERAL section and on Attachment A

Changes GENERAL section to include Overocker Park in the Ordinance.

Changes SECTION FOUR: RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES, Subsection B:, 1 to read as follows:

NO PERSON SHALL, WITHOUT WRITTEN PERMISSION SECURED IN ADVANCE FROM THE RICHMOND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES:

1. Set up tents, campers, vehicles, or any other temporary shelter for the intention of overnight use.

Adds a map to Attachment A to show location of Overocker Park

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation