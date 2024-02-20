Obituary: Christine Elizabeth Auer Hebert, 1927-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Christine Hebert

Christine Elizabeth Auer Hebert, 96, died peacefully on February 16, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by her beloved family, after a severe fall at her home on February 14. Christine was born on May 24, 1927, the daughter of predeceased Charles K. Auer Sr. and Maria Eda Benoit Auer of Burlington, Vt. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1945. Christine was very active in music, playing in the high school band and a member of the chorus and glee club.

At 10 years old, Christine began her career as a devoted church organist, playing mainly for Catholic churches in and around the Burlington area, as well as many other denominations. She retired as the organist of St. Mark’s Church in 2022, at the age of 94. Christine also worked at the telephone company in Burlington as a switchboard operator and later at Chittenden Bank, retiring from there at the age of 62, in 1989. Christine and her predeceased brother, Charles A. Auer, partnered together, successfully running the Auer Family Boathouse at the mouth of the Winooski River in Burlington, Vt.

Christine leaves her beloved husband of 74 years, Kenneth A. Hebert Sr.; her three children, daughter Kathleen Hebert of Worcester, Mass., daughter Karen A. Fay and her husband, Patrick

Fay, of Jericho, Vt., and son Kenneth A. Hebert Jr. and his wife, Kate Hebert, of Holyoke, Mass.; grandson Nicholaus Fay and his wife, Emmi Fay, of Hinesburg, Vt.; granddaughter Rebecca Chalifoux and her husband, Timothy Chalifoux, of Hinesburg, Vt.; grandson Bennett Fay and his wife, Melissa Fay, of Colchester, Vt.; grandson Thomas Hebert; granddaughter Erin Hebert of Worcester, Mass.; three great grandchildren, Devon Fay, Yvette and Ellery Chalifoux; and many nieces and nephews. Christine was extremely well loved, and everyone who has ever met her will surely miss her.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on March 6, 2024, 10 a.m., at St. Mark’s Church in Burlington. Interment will follow immediately at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.