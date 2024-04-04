Obituary: Allen Manley Martin, 1934-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Allen Martin

Allen Manley Martin has sailed on to calmer seas, departing on March 24, 2024. Allen lived a very active life, living in the Burlington area for 89 years.

Allen launched his career with his first business, Almartin Motors. His second business was Point Bay Marina; he owned it for 38 years after bringing it back from bankruptcy.

Allen met his wife of 69 years on a blind date. Together they raised three children, Kathryn, Karin and Peter.

Allen experienced much joy giving the senior citizens of Charlotte rides on his boat, the Nancy Ann.



Allen leaves his wife, Nancy; daughters, Karin Small and Kathryn Martin (deceased); son, Peter Martin (deceased); grandsons, Matthew Small, Justin Small and Brennan Martin (deceased); and great-granddaughters, Sadie Small and Mercy Small.

Smooth sailing, Poppy – you will be lovingly missed.

Donations can be made in Allen’s honor to the Charlotte Senior Center.