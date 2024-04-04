 Obituary: Allen Manley Martin, 1934-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 04, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Allen Manley Martin, 1934-2024 

Founder of Almartin Motors and longtime owner of Point Bay Marina loved to give boat rides to senior citizens

Published April 4, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated April 4, 2024 at 8:22 a.m.

click to enlarge Allen Martin - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Allen Martin

Allen Manley Martin has sailed on to calmer seas, departing on March 24, 2024. Allen lived a very active life, living in the Burlington area for 89 years.

Allen launched his career with his first business, Almartin Motors. His second business was Point Bay Marina; he owned it for 38 years after bringing it back from bankruptcy.

Allen met his wife of 69 years on a blind date. Together they raised three children, Kathryn, Karin and Peter.

Allen experienced much joy giving the senior citizens of Charlotte rides on his boat, the Nancy Ann.

Allen leaves his wife, Nancy; daughters, Karin Small and Kathryn Martin (deceased); son, Peter Martin (deceased); grandsons, Matthew Small, Justin Small and Brennan Martin (deceased); and great-granddaughters, Sadie Small and Mercy Small.

Smooth sailing, Poppy – you will be lovingly missed.

Donations can be made in Allen’s honor to the Charlotte Senior Center.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: David Werle, 1943-2024

  • David Werle, 1943-2024

    Small business owner with a lifelong passion for photography and entertaining launched several successful Middlebury businesses
    • Apr 3, 2024
  • Obituary: Flora Holley Whitmore, 1986-2024

  • Flora Holley Whitmore, 1986-2024

    Poet, music therapist and advocate for those with invisible chronic diseases made any room brighter, livelier, joyous and magical
    • Apr 3, 2024
  • Obituary: Joseph "Joe" Moore Jr., 1948-2024

  • Joseph "Joe" Moore Jr., 1948-2024

    Legendary musician with a remarkable career was never less than completely soulful and heartfelt
    • Apr 2, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation