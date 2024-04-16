Obituary: Anne Buckley, 1972-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Anne Buckley

Anne Buckley, 51, of South Burlington, peacefully transitioned from this world to her next great adventure on April 8, 2024, while at the Miller-McClure Respite house, after a long-fought battle with heart disease. As always, her timing was impeccable, following the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse!

Anne was blessed with over 13 extra years through a heart transplant in 2010. While not all of them were easy, they were all a bonus for someone who was diagnosed with a failing heart at age 30.

Anne was born to Ray and Linda Buckley on October 16, 1972, in Glens Falls, N.Y. She experienced loss at the early age of eight, with her mother dying of the same heart condition that she would eventually be diagnosed with.

Anne was the embodiment of resilience and persistence. After graduation from Queensbury High School, she ventured off to college at Colorado State University. This began her travel adventures, spending winters in Colorado and summers in Martha’s Vineyard. She eventually found herself in the Burlington, Vt., area, where she created her home while still traveling the world, which included an extended stay in Boulder, Colo. In both Burlington and Boulder, as with anywhere she spent time, she developed deep friendships and touched many people. Anne was the kind of person you instantly enjoyed. Beautiful, hilarious and engaging, she always asked thoughtful and genuine questions to learn about the people she met.

Often the party planner or organizer of escapades, you never had a dull moment with Anne. So many friends and family can tell stories of fabulous times with Anne. Please do that in the days and weeks ahead. She will be thrilled to live on in this way. She was sincerely moved by all the kindness and love bestowed on her and paid it forward at every opportunity. She inspired hundreds of people to persevere in their lives by telling her truly amazing life story.

In honor of Anne, please consider becoming an organ and tissue donor (donatelife.net/). We were all blessed with many unexpected memories and joyful times because of the heroic act of organ donation.

A memorial celebration will take place in early June in Vermont, details to be shared at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.