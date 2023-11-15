Obituary: David Bolton, 1946-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

David K Bolton

David Bolton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 8, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

David was born David Dana Dexter Bradley on February 12, 1946, in London, England, to Patricia Adams and American serviceman Dana Bradley. When he was 3 years old, David and his family traveled from England on the Queen Elizabeth II to settle near his father’s family in the Keene, N.H., area. David spent a couple of idyllic years there and remembered his time with his extended family very fondly. In 1951, the family moved to Fairhaven, Mass., where David spent the remainder of his childhood, graduating from Fairhaven High School. Patricia eventually remarried, and David was adopted by his stepfather, Lester Bolton.



David met his future wife and soulmate, Mary, in 1966, while attending Cape Cod Community College. Their relationship grew over their shared love of food, music and art. They married in 1968 and spent time in Provincetown on Cape Cod and in Boston, as David attended Boston University and pursued his career in the kitchens of various area restaurant institutions such as the Orson Welles, Joyce Chen Restaurant and the Colonial Inn. During this time, Mary and David had their two sons, Aaron and Gabriel.



In the early 1970s, the family moved to Vermont, spending their first summer camped along Cota Brook on Lincoln Gap. Soon after, they purchased Snap’s Diner and opened their first restaurant together, naming it after David’s life partner: Mary’s Restaurant. David’s creativity, vision, and passion for food, plants and art established Mary’s as a sought-after culinary experience, launching a regional food scene. David and Mary have always been grateful for all the friends made and the food community cultivated there.



David and his family, including newly arrived daughter, Mary Holley, returned to Cape Cod in 1979 for a time, only to return “home” to Vermont in 1987, settling on Marigold Farm in New Haven, where he would spend the rest of his days. Here David was able to indulge what brought him joy: his gift for gardening, both flower and vegetable, and gathering with and feeding family and friends. Back in Vermont, David embarked on the second chapter of his culinary career at Lake Champlain Chocolates, where he spent 20 years as a chocolatier, creating the chocolates, candies and ice cream that were enjoyed by so many. David spent his final working years as an instructor and mentor for culinary arts students at the Patricia A. Hannaford Career Center, imparting his love and knowledge of food and cuisine to a new generation. He will be missed for many reasons, not the least being his generosity of spirit, his wry humor and his room-filling smile.

David is survived by his wife, Mary (Shields) Bolton; his son Aaron Bolton, his wife, Marcie, and their three children, Addison, Reubie and Annie; his son Gabriel Bolton, his wife, Krissy, and their two children, Malin and Nora; his daughter, Mary Bolton-Orvis, her husband, Jake, and their three children, Grace, Henry and Marigold; and his brother, Christian Bolton, and his wife, Kelly. David is also survived by dozens of nieces and nephews, who all loved their Uncle Dave. David was predeceased by his parents, Patricia Bolton and Dana Bradley; his sister, Karen (Bolton) Lefkowicz; and his stepfather, Lester Bolton.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the University of Vermont Medical Center Hematology and Oncology Department; Janet Ely, PA-C; Jordan F. Tolstoy, PA-C; and especially Dr. Maura Barry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David’s memory to Addison County Home Health & Hospice or World Central Kitchen.