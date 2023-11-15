 Obituary: Frederick Senftleber, 1927-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 15, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Frederick Senftleber, 1927-2023 

Former president of Burlington architectural firm Freeman French Freeman was an avid sailor, skier and craftsman

Published November 15, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated November 15, 2023 at 11:27 a.m.

Frederick Senftleber - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Frederick Senftleber

Frederick A. Senftleber, 95, died peacefully at his home in Shelburne, Vt., on November 6, 2023. Fred was born on December 7, 1927, in Astoria, N.Y., to Frederick and Frieda Senftleber.

Fred was an avid sailor, skier, traveler and craftsman. Fred enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a meteorologist and was stationed throughout the Far East. Fred graduated from Rhode Island School of Design, where he met his wife, Dawn, in 1953. He worked for Harold Sleeper in New York City before joining Freeman French Freeman in 1955, becoming a partner in 1967, president in 1989 and retiring in 1997.

Fred was a member and chairman of both the Shelburne Planning Commission and Zoning Board, a member and president of the Vermont AIA, and a member of the Vermont Access Board.

Fred leaves his wife of 71 years, Dawn; his son, Fritz (Maria); his daughter, Gretchen (David); his brother-in-law, Burton Reynolds, his grandchildren, Max, Hannah, Norah and Mayve; and his niece, Amanda.

The family would like to thank Emily, Matthew and Justin, as well as the entire teams from BAYADA and Shelburne Rescue.

Memorial contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to Shelburne Rescue. There will be a private memorial service. Please visit A.W. Rich Funeral Home to share your memories and condolences.

In Fred’s own words, “Health, happiness and safe travels.”

